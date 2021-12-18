ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

Mike Tasos: Not taking Christmas for granted this year

Forsyth County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerally speaking, I like things with three names: Robert Earl Keen and Jerry Jeff Walker in the music world. James Lee Burke is a favorite author. I hope to go to Cabo San Lucas someday. However, I would be dancing like Snoopy if I never had to hear “Renal...

www.forsythnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Mike Parker: “What do you want for Christmas, Dad?”

Every father dreads that question. My answer, like most dads, is simple:. Of course, that answer is never acceptable and conjures only more badgering. “There’s got to be SOMETHING you want, Dad. What is it?”. Sometimes I feel like saying, “I want a new Tesla.” But I don’t really...
LIFESTYLE
tvinsider.com

Adam Rodriguez on the Heart of ‘A Christmas Proposal’ and ‘Finding Magic Mike’

In A Christmas Proposal (premiering December 12), CBS’s first original holiday movie in more than a decade, network favorite Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami) leads a Latinx cast as Seattle bachelor Julian Diaz. With a promotion to managing partner at his family’s law firm on the line, he strikes a deal with his ride-share driver—an aspiring chef named Maria (All Rise’s Jessica Camacho)—to pose as his girlfriend and help make him a more “mature” candidate in his father’s eyes. Watch an exclusive sneak peek above to see their characters get to know each other.
MOVIES
neusenews.com

Mike Parker: My favorite unsung Christmas carol

One reason I take such delight in the Christmas season comes from the pleasure I derive from Christmas music. “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manager,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High” spring immediately to mind. But my...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Bragg
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
Person
James Lee Burke
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Catches Up With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Recently, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz decided to spend some quality time with famous “Happy Days” star Linda Purl. For reference, Arnaz and Purl were also sisters-in-law for a period of time as well. Linda Purl married Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1979 and then the two divorced only a year later. Despite their short relationship, Lucie Arnaz still continues to be close to Purl.
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Loretta Lynn’s Peanut Fudge

Loretta Lynn is one of country music’s most revered stars. She’s won Grammys, had a movie made about her, and has had numerous #1 hit songs. Her tumultuous relationship with her husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, was often the subject of her emotional tunes. Despite their ups and downs and her own rising musical success, the pair had 6 children. One of her favorite treats to make for the family was peanut butter fudge. She would sometimes get a craving in the middle of the night and make it then! According to her daughter, Peggy, her mother was nuts about peanut candies of various kinds, including Paydays, owing to her sweet tooth. During a rough patch financially her mom even sold her fudge to make ends meet. Here’s how to make her famous peanut butter fudge.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Variety

Cara Williams, Star of ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Pete and Gladys,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for her performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. “Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over-the-top, warm-hearted and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they had a bad day. She was everything that you could wish for in a mother and more. It’s a sad loss to lose...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy