Mike Tasos: Not taking Christmas for granted this year

Loretta Lynn is one of country music’s most revered stars. She’s won Grammys, had a movie made about her, and has had numerous #1 hit songs. Her tumultuous relationship with her husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, was often the subject of her emotional tunes. Despite their ups and downs and her own rising musical success, the pair had 6 children. One of her favorite treats to make for the family was peanut butter fudge. She would sometimes get a craving in the middle of the night and make it then! According to her daughter, Peggy, her mother was nuts about peanut candies of various kinds, including Paydays, owing to her sweet tooth. During a rough patch financially her mom even sold her fudge to make ends meet. Here’s how to make her famous peanut butter fudge.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO