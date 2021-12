FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Jets blew a 10-point lead and fell to the Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. Yes, you want wins. You’re tired of watching the Jets lose. We get it. But this final stretch of games was never really about winning. It was about progress and the Jets showed some on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO