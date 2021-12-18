ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli’s double helped Arsenal ease to a dominant 4-1 win at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

In the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday due to a huge rise in COVID-19 cases among players, Arsenal blew beleaguered Leeds away with a blistering first-half display.

Having shipped seven goals at Manchester City in midweek, Leeds were repeatedly carved apart in the opening period, with Martinelli’s brace putting Arsenal 2-0 up inside 28 minutes.

Frustrations were palpable all round Elland Road as Bukayo Saka added a third for Arsenal three minutes before the break, with the scoreline not at all flattering for the dominant London side.

Leeds did threaten a late comeback when Rafinha converted a penalty 15 minutes from time, but substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s late goal put the game beyond the hosts.

Arsenal’s third league success in a row consolidated fourth spot in the standings, while Leeds‘ second successive hammering left them down in 16th, five clear of the drop zone, but having played three more games than Burnley in 18th.

“I am very happy with the performance, the week that we had, and the way we are moving forward,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said.

“It is always difficult to play against Leeds. They didn’t give up on the second half. I am pleased, it is not easy to play the way we did in this atmosphere. We made a real statement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2JHX_0dQWbo4J00

The visitors were well on top from the start against an injury-ravaged Leeds. Home goalkeeper Illan Meslier was forced into a fine save as the hosts’ defence still looked shell-shocked after their mauling at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Saka should have scored from the rebound, but Arsenal did not have to wait long for the opener as Martinelli, leading the line in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was again left out for a disciplinary breach, arrowed a shot into the top corner.

The Gunners continued to dominate, with Scotland full back Kieran Tierney forcing another fine save out of Meslier, before the hosts mustered their first attack as Rafinha fired wide.

Martinelli, whose Arsenal career has been plagued by injury, made it two after brilliantly latching onto Granit Xhaka’s through pass and lofting the ball over Meslier.

Saka’s goal had an element of fortune about it as a deflection took it past Meslier whose performance ensured it was only three at the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXXm7_0dQWbo4J00

Arsenal’s 11 shots on target in the first half is the most in the opening 45 minutes by any side in a single Premier League match since 2003-04, when Opta started collecting such stats.

Leeds improved in the second half and deservedly got a lifeline when Ben White fouled Joe Gelhardt in the penalty area and Rafinha hammered in the spot-kick.

Without injured striker Patrick Bamford, however, Leeds lacked the firepower to complete the turnaround and Smith Rowe’s calm finish ended their faint hopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oLEb_0dQWbo4J00

It was the first time Leeds have lost three successive league games under manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“There were more chances generated than the goals that they scored,” Bielsa said. “When we lost the ball in our own half, this increased the amount of chances they (Arsenal) could create.

“Always the support like the team received today is inspiring to us. It is not easy when a team has conceded 14 goals in three games. If the fans were not so supportive of me, I could understand it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#The Premier League#Leeds Vs Arsenal#Brazilian
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Brentford are taking on Chelsea tonight as the two west London sides fight for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes. Brentford reached the semi-finals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp has promised to rotate his starting eleven after his calls to postpone a round of fixtures over the festive period were disregarded at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Monday. That followed the German’s furious outburst on Sunday after referee Paul Tierney failed to send Harry Kane off and award Liverpool a penalty during a fiery 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The result saw Liverpool concede valuable ground to Manchester City in the title race and, although the Reds are considered favourites to lift the Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 22 December.FootballChelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle.Gianluca, you’re always in our thoughts. Stay strong and keep fighting. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MCMKDnTL2f— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2021Mohamed Elneny was excited for the Carabao Cup semi-finals.Hello semis .. here we come! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/pvWUQRnUVR— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) December 22, 2021Christmas jumper day at Rangers.📸 PIC OF THE DAY | 🦃😅 pic.twitter.com/qa0XC6KdTh— Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) December 22, 2021Marcus Rashford supported ‘Sausage Rolls...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Scotland
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse sights set on World Cup spot after Euro 2020 disappointment

James Ward-Prowse will head into 2022 with his sights set firmly on both the World Cup finals and David Beckham’s Premier League free-kick record.The Southampton skipper suffered the heartache of missing out on the England squad for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 after being named among a 26-man provisional party, and watched from his armchair as Gareth Southgate’s men fell just short of glory.However, that pain is fuelling the 27-year-old’s drive to ensure that he is on the plane to Qatar when the world’s best teams get together next year.Ward-Prowse told the PA news agency: “Of course I had the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight. David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round. The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season. Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Blackett would prefer Premiership pause than behind-closed-doors games

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett would rather see the Gallagher Premiership paused than matches being staged behind closed doors.Blackett is desperate for the English league to avoid the restrictions that will take effect in Welsh and Scottish sport from Boxing Day as the Government considers a circuit-breaker lockdown in response to the surge in Covid cases.All matches in Wales are to be played in front of empty stands, while north of the border outdoor events are being limited to 500 people with social distancing measures in place.Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam fears that the Premiership might not survive another...
RUGBY
The Independent

Arsenal vs Sunderland live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV tonight

Arsenal host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. Despite the controversy surrounding Mikel Arteta stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy, the Gunners have thrived in the striker’s absence so far. Gabriel Martinelli played a starring role in back-to-back victories against West Ham and Leeds that have propelled Arsenal into the top four as Arteta now turns his attention to a second piece of silverware as a manager. Sunderland currently sit third in League One and are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw.Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:When is it and what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Granada hand champions Atletico Madrid fourth successive LaLiga defeat

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faced increased pressure on Wednesday after the LaLiga champions slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada on Wednesday. With Atletico having lost four successive league matches for the first time since Simeone took charge in 2011, the Argentine's role has come under scrutiny from both club supporters and Spanish media.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy