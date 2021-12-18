Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022 movie) Minions 2, trailer, release date, Steve Carell

Last Train to Christmas (aka The Age of Tony) tells the story of Tony Towers (Martin Sheen), a successful nightclub manager and a local celebrity in 1985, who is engaged to a much younger woman named Sue (Nathalie Emmanuel). But when he embarks upon the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, events get a little strange. When he decides to go to the buffet car, he lands in 1995 where his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. He discovers that as he moves up and down the train, he finds himself transported to various stages in his life, backwards and forwards. Not only that, but any action he takes in one carriage affects his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better before the train pulls into the station, or will his actions just make things worse? Startattle.com – The Age of Tony movie.

