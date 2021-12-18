Fred Meyer, QFC workers end strike after union reaches settlement
By The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
4 days ago
Workers at Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers stores across Oregon are back on the job Saturday after the workers’ union reached a settlement with the grocery chains, ending a strike. The workers began a weeklong strike Friday morning, alleging the grocery chains were unlawfully withholding key information...
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber was dead wrong in his Dec. 19 op-ed (“Opinion: Return to Roseburg shows need for a new Oregon vision,”). Some people have to be told to click their seatbelts and drive under 65 mph, to not assault their wives under any circumstances and to keep their firearms beyond the reach of minors. His apologist tone for the people of Roseburg does not absolve them from their public health obligations to their fellow citizens during a pandemic that has taken more than 800,000 American lives. His misguided sympathies should be extended instead to the brave and unselfish men and women providing care to the vaccinated and unvaccinated at his former place of employment, Roseburg’s Mercy Medical Center. I’m no doctor, but mandating FDA-approved vaccinations in the face of COVID-19 is the only way I’m ever going to be able to visit my own loved ones in Roseburg. The sooner, the better.
McKnight is a senior judge who sat on the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench from 2002-2019 and served as chief family court judge. Cox is a Eugene housing attorney. Navigating the court system can be a struggle for those who don’t have a lawyer. Not knowing the laws that apply to one’s case or important court rules such as how to properly serve documents or finalize judgments are common errors that can result in lost claims or even dismissed cases.
NEW YORK — A strike at Kellogg’s that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska,...
The League of Oregon Cities’ executive director submitted his resignation Monday, days after posting inflammatory comments on Twitter, sending profane messages to Beaverton’s mayor and subsequently deleting his Twitter account. Mike Cully, who has led the league since 2017, will immediately be put on paid administrative leave, where...
TriMet will get a huge surge of federal funds to help deal with lost revenue from the pandemic, but the money won’t fully eliminate a large deficit, nor solve a labor shortage that has reduced bus service. The Federal Transit Administration on Monday awarded $289.1 million to TriMet from...
Lane County has detected its first case of omicron. Health officials said the person is in their 20s and had been traveling in the United States before testing for the virus, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported. “The confirmation of omicron in Lane County reminds (us of) several important truths,” according...
SALEM — Oregon, one of the last holdout states in joining a $26 billion settlement with the three largest distributors of opioids and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, is on the verge of signing on, the state’s attorney general said Monday. The state had argued with cities and counties...
