ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Fred Meyer, QFC workers end strike after union reaches settlement

By The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workers at Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers stores across Oregon are back on the job Saturday after the workers’ union reached a settlement with the grocery chains, ending a strike. The workers began a weeklong strike Friday morning, alleging the grocery chains were unlawfully withholding key information...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kitzhaber misses the mark

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber was dead wrong in his Dec. 19 op-ed (“Opinion: Return to Roseburg shows need for a new Oregon vision,”). Some people have to be told to click their seatbelts and drive under 65 mph, to not assault their wives under any circumstances and to keep their firearms beyond the reach of minors. His apologist tone for the people of Roseburg does not absolve them from their public health obligations to their fellow citizens during a pandemic that has taken more than 800,000 American lives. His misguided sympathies should be extended instead to the brave and unselfish men and women providing care to the vaccinated and unvaccinated at his former place of employment, Roseburg’s Mercy Medical Center. I’m no doctor, but mandating FDA-approved vaccinations in the face of COVID-19 is the only way I’m ever going to be able to visit my own loved ones in Roseburg. The sooner, the better.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregon can help close ‘justice gap’ with licensed paralegals

McKnight is a senior judge who sat on the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench from 2002-2019 and served as chief family court judge. Cox is a Eugene housing attorney. Navigating the court system can be a struggle for those who don’t have a lawyer. Not knowing the laws that apply to one’s case or important court rules such as how to properly serve documents or finalize judgments are common errors that can result in lost claims or even dismissed cases.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Union, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
69K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy