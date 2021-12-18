Corning Community College employees to receive pay increase
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A job classification study has concluded at Corning Community College, resulting in a pay increase for many employees.
More than 60% of the College's non-union employees will receive a pay increase. The majority of these employees are our frontline staff who work directly with the students, their families, and the public.
The study began in June of 2021 with a review of the current classification system for non-union employees and included an examination of related policies, with a salary equity analysis undergirding the entire process.
This new raise will help impact the lives of current employees, but also help recruit top-notch employees by allowing them to offer competitive salaries.
The pay increases will go into effect in January, so many of the non-union employees have much to celebrate this holiday season.
