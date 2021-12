Today, we announced the general availability of precise code navigation for all public and private Python repositories on GitHub.com. Precise code navigation is powered by stack graphs, a new open source framework we’ve created that lets you define the name binding rules for a programming language using a declarative, domain-specific language (DSL). With stack graphs, we can generate code navigation data for a repository without requiring any configuration from the repository owner, and without tapping into a build process or other CI job. In this post, I’ll dig into how stack graphs work, and how they achieve these results.

