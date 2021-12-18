ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADEPT and Karres en Brands reveal plans for Garden City 2.0 in Germany

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish architecture practice ADEPT and Hilversum-based practice Karres en Brands have revealed plans for a new masterplan, called WoodHood – Garden City 2.0, in Köln, Germany. The team has won a highly ambitious 80-ha (800,000-square-metre) urban development in Köln, Germany inspired by The Garden City, which will...

Heatherwick Studio Reveals Plans for the Redesign of Nottingham City Centre

Heatherwick Studio Reveals Plans for the Redesign of Nottingham City Centre. Heatherick Studio has revealed the redevelopment plan for Nottingham city centre, a vision that establishes a new green core, reshapes the former shopping centre at the heart of the site, and highlights the area’s touristic potential. Centred around an ample new green area enabling citizens to connect with nature, the project proposes new social spaces, commercial, mixed-use and residential buildings while establishing street connections around the city centre. The initiative represents an expansive vision for redefining the city centre and its programming amidst the evolution of retail towards online shopping and in response to the impact of the pandemic.
IHEARTBLOB wins TAB 2022 with the first ever blockchain-funded pavilion "Fungible Non-Fungible"

Vienna-based architecture studio IHEARTBLOB has won the 6th edition of TAB 2022 Installation Programme Competition with "Fungible Non-Fungible", the first ever blockchain-funded pavilion. The aim of the Installation Competition is to challenge emerging architectural talents to design an experimental timber installation in front of the Museum of Estonian Architecture, in...
Canadian Cannabis To Land In Germany: IMCC Takes Wagners Brand Across The Pond

International cannabis company IM Cannabis (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) recently announced it will launch its Canadian Wagners brand in Germany, adding to its already established IMC portfolio of products in the medical cannabis segment. Germany is the second market IM Cannabis is eyeing for its Ontario-based indoor-grown Wagners brand, following a recent...
Museums in Europe Begin Closing in an Attempt to Slow the Fast-Moving Omicron Variant

As governments across the globe scramble to stem Covid-19 surges caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, arts institutions are facing the prospect of another lockdown. Museums in Denmark and the Netherlands will close until mid-January, further straining a cultural sector which had only begun to financially recover resulting from nearly two years of sporadic closures and limited capacity. Meanwhile, some U.K. art spaces have also begun to shutter. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in a press conference Saturday night that all non-essential businesses would close until January 14. The head of the Dutch public health institute, Jaap van Dissel,...
#City Planning#Urban Planning#Urban Design#Garden City#Karres En Brands#Danish
Call for registrations to Tactical Urbanism Now! 2021 Competition

TerraViva Competitions launches TACTICAL URBANISM NOW! 2021, a new edition of the architecture competition that puts the focus on the transformation of public space all over the world. Prizes up to 7.000 € will be awarded to the winners selected by an international jury panel composed by, among others, Arturo...
YAC - Young Architects Competitions launches Riyadh Dream Villas competition

YAC - Young Architects Competitions launches Riyadh Dream Villas, the second competition located in Saudi Arabia and inviting architects to write a new chapter of living at the edge of Riyadh’s desert by designing two immeasurably valuable architectural interventions. The cash prize of € 25, 000 will be distributed...
Stefano Boeri Architetti releases video documentary on the first Vertical Forest in social housing

Stefano Boeri Architetti has released a video documentary of Trudo Tower, the first Vertical Forest in social housing in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Seven years after the inauguration of the world-famous Bosco Verticale in Milan, Stefano Boeri Architetti has presented the very first social housing Vertical Forest in the world. Built in the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands, the project has been named the Trudo Vertical Forest.
Morphosis designs conference center featuring undulating podium clad in titanium panels in China

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne's firm Morphosis has designed a conference center that features an undulating podium clad in titanium roof panels to evoke sunlight playing on the water’s surface. Named Yangtze River International Conference Center, the 36,000-square-metre complex, situated at a key juncture between China’s eastern coastal cities...
Henning Larsen reveals design for carbon neutral civic center for Pujiang, China

Henning Larsen has won an international competition to design a carbon neutral civic center in Pujiang, China. In the competition, co-organized by Pujiang County Planning Bureau and Urban Construction Investment Co., Ltd, the Henning Larsen team has kicked off other top international firms, Zaha Hadid Architects, gmp Architects, MVRDV and Swooding Architects.
mateoarquitectura renovates old building as a photography centre in Mallorca, Spain

Mateoarquitectura has renovated an old building as a photography centre in Llucmajor, Mallorca, Spain. Named Toni Catany International Photography Centre, the 1,200-square-metre building complements the existing buildings with the same architectural language incorporating three dimensional façade elements. Located in the old town of Llucmajor (Mallorca), occupying part of the...
Wutopia Lab transforms an abandoned water tower into a memorial in Shanghai

Shanghai-based architecture practice Wutopia Lab has transformed an abandoned water tower at Dongtanyuan, the former 12th Company of Qianshao State Farm, a subsidiary of Bright Food (Group), into a memorial for local people. Called The Memorial of Everyman, the 25-square-metre building is designed to serve as a memorial to all...
Indoor Farm Square Roots Reveals Reimagined Branding

As produce grown in controlled environments becomes more common in grocery stores, Square Roots, the technology-enabled indoor-farming company, has debuted a new brand identity to help stand out among the competition. The reimagined brand represents the company’s mission to responsibly bring locally grown food to people in cities around the world, all year round.
Lina Ghotmeh will discuss Architecture As Archeology Of The Future in WAC's live talk

French-Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, the founder of Lina Ghotmeh - Architecture, will be WAC's new guest architect in WAC's Live Interview Series. The talk, themed as Architecture As Archeology Of The Future, will discuss the vision of Lina Ghotmeh - Architecture in relation to the studio's design and research process.
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Pictured: The amazing floating five-star hotel in Dubai with motorised luxury villas attached by pontoons that can chug off to new locations (and each has its own private infinity pool)

Here’s a hotel that might float your boat – one that will actually float. New renderings showcase the Kempinski Floating Palace, a novel five-star resort 'positioned as one of its kind' with superyacht berths that will be anchored next to Dubai's Jumeirah Beach when it opens in 2023.
Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
