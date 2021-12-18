ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0gNJ_0dQWacRO00

KABUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan.

The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.'s international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government's push to engage with the world community, four months after they seized power in Kabul.

The movement's deputy Foreign Minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said it was the responsibility of countries like the United States, which have blocked billions of dollars of central bank reserves, to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.

"The impact of the frozen funds is on the common people and not Taliban authorities," he told the conference, attended by representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee organization.

U.N. bodies estimate that millions of Afghans could face hunger over the winter without urgent help, but aid has been hampered by international unwillingness to engage directly with the Taliban, in part because of concern over rights for women and political inclusion.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory has pushed Afghanistan's fragile economy close to collapse. Millions are without work and the banking system is only partially functional.

"If the political and economic situation doesn't change, there will be more migration," Stanikzai said.

The United States has issued guidance that would permit personal cash remittances to Afghanistan but it has not relented on its refusal to release the $9 billion in central bank reserves or lift sanctions on a number of Taliban leaders.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday in Islamabad, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

He said the Taliban welcomed international humanitarian organisations and gave assurances that they would be allowed to work unimpeded.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Kathleen Stofregen
4d ago

I'm sure pawpaw joe will help them any way he can after all he's already given them 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment

Reply
3
Tyrone Branch
4d ago

Why are they asking for help when the people of Afghanistan want freedom but the talibane want allow it . They are killing people just because of what they want to due in life. An pursue . They have killed female athletes just because they are athletes. So why would anyone help the then I say let the people decide how they country is going to be ran . That’s why America has voting. Even though at this point in time it’s seems scary. An I am Quoting if Trump get back in to office this country is going to go in a very bad way

Reply(1)
3
all that 550
4d ago

use the money to ship food and needed goods right to the Afghanistan people by passing the taliban if the taliban says no then its no

Reply
2
Related
dallassun.com

Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from Taliban victory in Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 22 (ANI): Terrorist organizations consider the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a victory of radicalism, and Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Wednesday. "The rise of the Taliban movement to power is viewed by other terrorist organizations as...
WORLD
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan situation can be averted if US releases Kabul's assets: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the detoriating situation in Afghanistan can be averted if the US releases Kabul's assets and liquidity is put into their banking system. Over nine billion US dollars in Afghan assets is lying frozen in foreign banks, mainly...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Protests Erupt in Afghanistan Over US Freezing of Funds

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Kabul on Tuesday to demand the United States unfreeze Afghanistan's financial assets. The protesters chanted anti-America slogans and gathered in front of the shuttered U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital, with banners reading, "Give us our frozen money" and "Let us eat."
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Migrant Crisis#U N#Islamist Taliban#Iom#Unhcr#United Nations#Afghans#The Organisation Of Islam
dallassun.com

War Ends in Afghanistan but Uncertainty, Starvation Loom

ISLAMABAD - The stunning Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August and the chaotic final U.S. military withdrawal from the country later that month marked an end to America's longest war, spanning almost two decades, in the outgoing year 2021. Several weeks after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
AFP

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

Muslim nations resolved Sunday to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis. At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegates said they would work "to unlock the financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and flow of financial and humanitarian assistance". The meeting was the biggest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August and the Taliban returned to power. Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter.
WORLD
raleighnews.net

US must unfreeze Afghanistan's assets: Acting foreign minister at OIC meet

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Motaqi said that the United States must unfreeze billions of dollars of Afghanistan as the country desperately needs cash. Speaking at the OIC's extraordinary session on Afghanistan, Amir Khan Motaqi said that weakening the government of Afghanistan will not...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Islamic world unites to aid desperately poor Afghanistan

The economic collapse of Afghanistan already teetering dangerously on the edge, would have a “horrendous” impact on the region and the world, successive speakers warned Sunday at the start of a one-day summit of foreign ministers from dozens of Islamic countries.The hastily called meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad brought together dozens of foreign ministers with the special representatives on Afghanistan of major powers, including China, the U.S. and Russia. The gathering also included the U.N. undersecretary general on humanitarian affairs s well as the president of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser,...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighboring country’s new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad. Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday...
CHINA
BBC

Afghanistan to Wisconsin: Refugees dream of home

When the US pulled its troops from Afghanistan, it triggered a crisis for the hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens who had helped the American military. Writing for the BBC, journalist Anisa Shahid spoke to some of the refugees who have settled in the US about their incredible journey - and the ones they left behind.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
AFP

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan's seat at the United Nations after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat, and some other embassies abroad, are at the centre of a tug-of-war between exiled diplomats of the old government and Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers.
WORLD
AFP

Top Pakistan Taliban commander escapes suspected drone strike

A top leader of the Pakistan Taliban escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan, the militant group said Friday. Two TTP sources currently in Afghanistan told AFP that Maulvi Faqir Mohammad was the target of what they described as a drone strike on a compound in Chawgam village, in the eastern province of Kunar bordering Pakistan.
WORLD
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy