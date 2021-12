SAN CARLOS (BCN) – San Mateo County officials are holding a gun buyback event in San Carlos on Saturday, the first of five such events the county will hold through 2023. People can turn in firearms with no questions asked and will receive $100 per handgun, shotgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon, and will also be able to turn in ammunition but will not receive additional compensation for it. Free gun locks will be provided while supplies last, county officials said.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO