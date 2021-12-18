ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo Shows Off a Holiday Cocktail Dress With Pointy Pumps & Switches to Chic Business-Casual Neutrals

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Olivia Culpo shows how to make your holiday style versatile.

The socialite posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her giving a tutorial on how to have more fun when it comes to your festive outfits. Culpo donned two chic ensembles. The first encompassed a white turtleneck, caramel-colored trousers and matching pumps, and a brown oversized coat that featured a belt tie. The second getup consisted of a black asymmetrical sheer midriff top that incorporated ruffling and ruching, paired with a matching tulle skirt. She accessorized with a black rectangle clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

Culpo has a daring sartorial sense that she uses to bolster her love for interesting aesthetics. As we’ve seen lately, Culpo has an affinity for trendy pieces that both have a fun yet flirty flair. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fuzzy sweaters, structured separates, and intricate swimsuits that further highlight her eccentric style. She often references different eras when it comes to her clothing and footwear, and recently sported an outfit that looks like she fell out of a fashion magazine from the ’80s.

Some of the labels that grace her closet and social media feeds alike are Etro, Louis Vuitton, LaQuan Smith, Etro and Revolve. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards brands like Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini in the form of chic boots, powerful pumps and slick heeled sandals.

See Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy in Gray Coat, Knit Sweater and Hidden Heels with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was ready for winter while shopping with beau Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme Muzin, in Los Angeles, California. The “Marry Me” star wore black wide-leg jeans for the occasion, paired with a light gray sweater. The cozy knit was layered beneath a dark gray coat, which featured a wide silhouette, wide sleeves and two large front pockets. The style was reminiscent of outerwear from the ’90s, giving Lopez’s outfit a throwback feel. The star’s cozy look was complete with a black leather Coach bag, as well as a sparkling ring, hoop earrings and—briefly—a blue face mask. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jill Biden Is Holiday-Chic in Studded Red Dress and Sparkly Peep-Toe Heels at Democratic National Committee’s Christmas Party

Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week. For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings. When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Chic in Polka Dot Bodycon Dress and Pointy Pumps on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jennifer Lawrence embraced a bold pattern on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The “Hunger Games” alum appeared on the late-night talk show on Monday to promote her new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.” Lawrence wore a bodycon polka dot dress that reached her knees. The black dress featured large white dots throughout, and she added a pearl necklace and small earrings to her simple, yet chic look. For her footwear, the Oscar winner went with a classic pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The closed, pointed-toe style added to the elegant overall look. Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn is a Snow Bunny in Zipped Jumpsuit, Fluffy Hat & Ski Boots for Her First Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn dressed in ski-worthy style in Park City while presenting her Head Sportswear ski-wear collection, Legacy Line, in her debut fashion show. Vonn presented her first show in an all-white look, which included a white zip-up jumpsuit with a black zipper and stripe accents worn atop a matching zipped top. The ensemble was layered beneath a matching coat, which also featured a front zipper. Vonn’s look was complete with a white ribbed hat topped with fluffy pom-poms, creating a sporty and chic “snow bunny” look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch. Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

