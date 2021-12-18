ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Natural gas prices, like everything else, are rising

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard it on the news. It comes as no surprise that natural gas prices around the country will be higher this winter. Now is the time to prepare in order to minimize the effect of those rising prices. You may need to adjust your budget, but you...

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

Natural gas prices in Europe explode to all-time highs as major Russian flow stops

Natural gas prices in Europe exploded on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a major pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe slowed output over the past couple of days and completely stopped delivering on Tuesday. This combined with record-high prices of electricity after France closed 4 of its largest nuclear reactors last week, low wind energy output, and cold weather to further deteriorate Europe's energy stability ahead of very cold Christmas and New Year.
TRAFFIC
lakesarearadio.net

Gas Prices Likely to Increase Again

(KNSI) — As many prepare to hit the roads to visit family for Christmas, AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has decreased by two cents per gallon, but increasing crude oil prices could reverse that trend. Total domestic stocks went down by 700,000...
TRAFFIC
forexlive.com

European natural gas prices rise by more than 23% to stratospheric levels

Cold weather in Europe and the lack of pipeline flows from Russia as they deal with very cold weather have pushed European TTF benchmark natural gas prices to new record highs at €180/mw. This and the related surge in power prices is absolutely crippling to heavy industry and a...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Natural gas prices fall after warm start to winter

This past fall, surging energy prices were one of the most visible and alarming side effects of the world’s monumental effort to reopen economies all at once. But just a few months later, a warm start to the winter — and worries that the Omicron variant will cause a slowdown — have cut the price of one of America’s main fuel sources nearly in half from its peak.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Daily Herald

As omicron cases rise, gas prices continue to fall

Gas prices may be going down compared to last week or even one month ago, but according to a daily survey of 160 stations, costs in Ogden are $1.33 higher than they were in 2020, bringing little relief at the pump. GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Post-Star

The states that consume the most natural gas

As policymakers work to reduce emissions, natural gas occupies a unique position in the U.S. energy mix. In recent years, widespread adoption of extraction techniques like hydraulic fracturing have made natural gas cheaper to produce.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLOS.com

After weeks of declines, South Carolina gas prices back on the rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are heading north in The Palmetto State. The upward movement comes after several consecutive weeks of declining prices in South Carolina. According to GasBuddy on Monday, prices at the pumps inched up by an average of 0.9¢ per gallon across the state, reaching...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Lane
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
TRAFFIC
drgnews.com

Public Utilities Commissioner: Natural gas price appears to be leveling off

While there have been warnings of a sharp jump in natural gas prices this winter, there appears to be some rounding of that curve. South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says wholesale gas prices are backing off. Nelson says prices haven’t dropped to last year’s level yet....
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Psc
94.5 KATS

Winter On The Way but Gas Prices Still on The Rise

December 21 is the first day of winter and when winter arrives gas prices start to fall according to officials at GasBuddy.com. A fall in gas prices is expected but until then gas prices are on the rise in Yakima. Gas in Yakima is selling for an average of $3.77...
YAKIMA, WA
forexlive.com

European natural gas prices are at sky high levels again: Close at all time high

A gap higher and 11% gain in European benchmark TTF natural gas prices led to a record close today. Intraday, it was only exceeded by the wild spike squeeze on October 6. In November, it had looked like natural gas prices in Europe were set for a breakdown as Russian supplies picked up but that proved to be a false alarm and there continue to be delays sanctioning Nord Stream 2. Since then, there was a double bottom at $63 and prices have doubled from there. That ensures it will be a very expensive winter for European consumers, not just for heating but also for electricity.
TRAFFIC
vadogwood.com

Want to Avoid Rising Gas Prices In the Future? Electric Cars Cost Only Cost About $1 a Gallon

Electric cars are cheaper to maintain, too; they only have about 20 moving parts compared to 2,000 for gas-powered engines. Whether you live in Northern Virginia or Norfolk, chances are you’ve found yourself paying more than usual for gas these past few months. It’s probably made your daily bouts with traffic more stressful too, knowing you’re burning precious dollars on your stop-and-start commute.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OilPrice.com

European Natural Gas Prices Soar On Supply Shortage Fears

A combination of Russia's inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline and cooler weather forecast through the end of December sparked a rally in European natural gas futures. German power prices surged to a record high while French power prices jumped to a decade high. Concerns that Nord Stream 2 pipeline won't...
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Natural gas price is ripe for a corrective bounce – FxPro

Natural gas price has extended its gains as it rebounds from its lowest level since mid-July. According to FxPro, the prices are due for a "corrective bounce". In the coming year, it may drop further as inventories match the 5-year average. Natural gas price has continued with its rebound, even...
TRAFFIC
College Media Network

Gas prices continue to rise, commuters see affects

As gas prices continue to rise, college students, especially commuters, are being affected. Energy economics professor Edward Hirs shared thoughts on what could be a leading cause of the sudden rise in gas prices across the country. “OPEC wants a higher price for crude oil. It is that simple,” Hirs...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

What Climatic Factors Are Needed To See A Major Rally In Natural Gas Prices

One of the most precipitous downward spirals in natural gas in years occurred in less than 2 weeks; a 35% break-in price. It is important when trading commodities to look at how many speculators are leaning in one direction, then look for an excuse for why people may "run for cover" and panic. Natural gas was the perfect example of this. Following a record speculator long position in (UNG) and (BOIL) inspired by a massive 70% in futures prices last summer and fall (hot U.S. summer, record tight supplies in Europe, the western U.S. drought decreasing hydropower in favor of natural gas and two Gulf hurricanes), a warm late fall and early winter sparked massive speculator and fund liquidation.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy