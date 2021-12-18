Natural gas prices, like everything else, are rising

A gap higher and 11% gain in European benchmark TTF natural gas prices led to a record close today. Intraday, it was only exceeded by the wild spike squeeze on October 6. In November, it had looked like natural gas prices in Europe were set for a breakdown as Russian supplies picked up but that proved to be a false alarm and there continue to be delays sanctioning Nord Stream 2. Since then, there was a double bottom at $63 and prices have doubled from there. That ensures it will be a very expensive winter for European consumers, not just for heating but also for electricity.

