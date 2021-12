Amidst their six-game winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now dealing with a thin roster due to a COVID outbreak. The Cavs already had one game postponed vs. the Hawks Sunday; they could not scrounge up enough players to realistically participate in the game. Ahead of their game against the Celtics Wednesday evening, Cleveland has eight players out that are in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols. Among the unavailable are Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro — who recently hit his stride. They will be without three key starters and multiple reserves that would have seen playing time with starters out.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO