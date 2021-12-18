'The kind of anti-Semitism you hear from the Klan': Tapper reacts to Trump
CNN's Jake Tapper and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discuss...www.thepress.net
CNN's Jake Tapper and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discuss...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0