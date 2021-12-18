ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'The kind of anti-Semitism you hear from the Klan': Tapper reacts to Trump

 4 days ago

CNN's Jake Tapper and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discuss...

Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
POTUS
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
POTUS
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump Bandies About Anti-Semitic Tropes In Interview With Israeli Reporter

Former President Donald Trump made a jaw-dropping series of anti-Semitic claims about Jewish Americans controlling institutions of government and media in a new interview where he said evangelical Americans "love Israel more than the Jews in this country.". "It used to be Israel had absolute power over Congress, and...
POTUS
Jonathan Greenblatt
Jake Tapper
Donald Trump
KXL

Is Ilhan Omar's "Islamophobia" legislation just a Federally sponsored anti-Semitism?

Squad member, and Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar has put up a new bill to stop "Islamaphobia" but is it really just a way for Pro-Muslim Democrats to use Federal backing as tools in their fight against Israel? For more information, Lars speaks with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result 'because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol'

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump's second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president's supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden's electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Israel#Evangelical Christians#Anti Semitism#Cnn#Jewish Americans#Jews
Americas
Politics
POTUS
Society
U.S. Politics
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Fox News Deletes Cartoon Depicting George Soros as 'Puppet Master' After Anti-Semitism Complaint from the ADL

Fox News on Wednesday deleted a cartoon from its Instagram page which depicted billionaire George Soros as a puppet master, following a complaint from the Anti-Defamation League that the image contained an anti-Semitic trope. The network's Instagram account Tuesday posted an editorial cartoon by A.F. Branco that portrayed the billionaire...
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

