Public Health

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

By DANICA KIRKA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week. Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson that...

The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Stormont ministers in Northern Ireland have unveiled new measures to help combat rising case numbers of coronavirus in the nation.On Wednesday evening, ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including the closure of nightclubs, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the measures compare in the different UK nations.– What is the situation in England?One big change which has taken place from December 22 is the rules surrounding the self-isolation period.If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
Gazette

UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID curbs before Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health minister on Sunday declined to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation. Britain has reported a surge in Omicron cases, which government advisers said could be just the tip of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost’s resignation

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: More than 10,000 Omicron cases in UK and Brexit minister resigns

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. A major incident has been declared in London and more than 10,000 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, as the variant surges across the country. A further 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday, after days of record highs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

VIEW Reaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Boris Johnson's government, dealing a blow to the embattled prime minister just as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, the Mail on Sunday newspaper said. Following is reaction to the report:. * Downing...
POLITICS
just-food.com

UK pushes back post-Brexit rules on imports from Ireland

The UK government has announced another delay on the introduction of new rules governing goods entering Great Britain from the island of Ireland. In September, the UK pushed back controls – including those on food products – set to be implemented in October to January and July next year, angering the country’s food manufacturers.
ECONOMY

