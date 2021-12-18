ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek Discovery S4E5: “The Examples” review

By Mike Poteet
Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Discovery reveals secrets of the anomaly and morality. There’s more bad news on the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) front in the latest episode of Star Trek Discovery, “The Examples.” The DMA can disappear from one point in space and reappear in another, indicating it was deliberately created. The Federation...

Star Trek: Villains Review: A collection of some (but not all) of Trek’s biggest baddies

Star Trek: Villains: A guide to some of the franchise’s most iconic villains — featuring profiles and interviews. This is a review of the digital version of the book. I have a confession to make, and this seems as good a place as any to do it: I love the villains of Star Trek. In an ecosystem overflowing with movies, television series, comics, and books that have generic, cliched bad guys, Star Trek’s villains are head and shoulders above the rest. Partly because of the actors who play them, partly because of their colorful, striking look, and partly because of the intricate and complex nature of Trek stories the bad guys, gals, supercomputers, babies, spongy alien blobs, androids, evil clones, etc. tend to be more original and leave a more lasting impression than villain outside of the franchise. Not every one of them is as remarkable as Khan Noonien Singh but we have many more Khans than we do Gods who have needs for starships. At the heart of it, though, I think the reason why Trek villains stand out is the same reason why the good guys of Trek stand out: they are relatable, they have strong agency, and the tragedy that shapes them invokes a sense of understanding and empathy.
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 4 ends with a surprise you won't see coming

"Star Trek: Discovery" constantly comes under discussion and decisions made in the writers' room continue to divide fans, more so — it's safe to say — than any other incarnation of the longest-running science fiction franchise in history. And some on social media claim that "Discovery" isn't true "Trek" (whatever that means). However, I recently had reason to go back and rewatch some of Season 1 and the difference between what we watched back in October 2017 and what we're watching now is stark. Despite the disruption and revolving door of showrunners behind the scenes, from beginning to end, it is more enjoyable than any season of "Discovery" we've seen since.
Did Star Trek: Discovery Just Lay The Groundwork For A New Spinoff?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode “All Is Possible.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Discovery threw a shocker into its latest episode as Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly decided to leave the Discovery crew. Tilly once thought being captain was her biggest dream, but after a period of unease, coupled with a harrowing volunteer mission with a group of young cadets, she found her true calling. With Tilly now taking a position at the Starfleet Academy, I have to wonder if the Paramount+ series just laid the groundwork for yet another Trek spinoff.
Is [spoilers] leaving Discovery? Star Trek star explains that shocking Episode 4 twist

Discovery has lost a crew member. To be clear, a main character hasn’t gone to that great bridge in the sky, but in the game-changing episode “All Is Possible” the fate of a Star Trek fan-favorite is suddenly very different. In an hour that features both a huge change for Discovery and piles of references to The Original Series, this episode suddenly became more pivotal and poignant than anyone expected. Inverse caught up with series star Mary Wiseman and director John Ottman to discuss these course-altering emotional moments and what they mean for the big picture of Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 4, “All Is Possible.”
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Writer Kalinda Vazquez Inks Netflix Overall Deal

Kalinda Vazquez, a writer and producer on Star Trek: Discovery, is beaming over to Netflix. Vazquez has signed a multiyear overall deal with the streamer, under which she’ll, create write and produce series and other projects. First up is a YA drama/thriller series called Arbor Hall. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Netflix family,” said Vazquez. “It is a huge honor and joy to have a creative home at a place where originality is trumpeted and creators’ unique visions are fostered. I am so excited for what is to come.” Added Netflix director of overall deals Alex Sapot, “Kalinda is...
