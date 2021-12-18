ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona. As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions....

