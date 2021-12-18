ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Hudson Valley Gift Guide for the Chef In Your Family

By Allison Kay
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're wondering what the chef in your family would love for Christmas then you clicked the correct article. If there is a chef in your family then lucky you!. Whether you're looking for gift ideas for the foodie, professional chef, or well known cook in your life, be sure to...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Christmas#Candy Store#Hudson Valley Gift Guide#Cia
WATE

Pet gifts for your furry family member

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holiday season isn’t just for us humans. Here are some amazing products that your pet will be able to find under the Christmas tree too. We spoke to pet expert and publisher of the Pet Living Blog, Kristen Levine, who told us about the hottest gifts your pet will go crazy for this holiday season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Essence

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For The Kids In Your Life

We're certain your kids, your godbabies, your nieces and nephews and all the other kids in your life can find something they'll love on this list. There are no shortage of things kids want for Christmas. If you approach one in your life right now, they’ve probably had a list ready since Thanksgiving when sales papers for Black Friday came in the mail. But there are some one-of-a-kind gifts out there that any kid would appreciate, from one of the hottest video game systems to toys inspired by some of the hottest shows and movies out right now and a few you’ve probably seen in commercials if you’ve had to turn on Nickelodeon or Disney Channel to keep a little one occupied. And take it from us, if you’re going to get them clothes, they have to be fun and fly — like the options we found for you (playing with prints and colors will always be a win for the kiddos of today). And there is literally a little bit of everything. There’s tech, scooters, games (puzzles and board games), dolls, the cutest toy puppy that can be shaved, even something for the babies. Granted, this is just a short list of gems in stores and online right now, but we’re certain your kids, your godbabies, your nieces and nephews and all the other kids in your life can find something they’ll love on this list — at least until next Christmas. If they don’t, there’s always a shiny lump of coal you can leave next year!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
101.5 WPDH

7 Things Not to Feed Your Dog at Holidays From Hudson Valley Vets

If you have a dog you already know how curious they are when it comes to someone working in the kitchen, right? You might even joke that you don't need a vacuum cleaner because you already have a dog! Since it is already so hard to get an appointment with your Hudson Valley Veterinarian, here are a few things to remember to NOT feed your dog during the holidays, even if they give you a cute pathetic look or plop themselves in the middle of the kitchen floor.
PETS
Hudson Valley Post

Bad SantaCon Coming to Hudson Valley

Bad SantaCon, a different twist on the annual SantaCon event, is coming to Highland. If you aren't familiar with SantaCon, it's a popular pub crawl that takes place annually, all over the world where people dress up as Santa Clause or other Christmas characters. SantaCon has gotten a lot of negative feedback in recent years, especially in New York City where the event has led to drunken brawling, public urination, and disorder.
HIGHLAND, NY
theadvocate.com

This holiday season, give the greatest gift to your family

With the winter holiday season in full swing, you are probably working furiously to get through your ever-growing to-do list. While this season is full of holiday spirit and the hustle and bustle of making sure you get your Christmas cards mailed, picking out that perfect gift for your friend, and getting your kids to the mall to sit on Santa’s lap, the holiday season may not have its usual luster for more than 14,000 Louisiana families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Remember When These Sad Buildings Were Hudson Valley Hot Spots?

If you’ve lived in the Hudson Valley long enough, you probably remember a time when there were literally hundreds of bars and clubs, and all of them were pretty hopping. We still have a lot of bars and tons of restaurants, but some of our old favorites just sit empty and sad-looking these days. There are many such buildings around the Hudson Valley, but these are the ones I seem to pass most often.
ECONOMY
Sandpoint Reader

2021 Gift Guide: Make your own Christmas gifts this year

I have one of the coolest girlfriends in the world. Instead of expensive bouquets of roses, she prefers hand-picked wildflowers. Instead of expensive restaurants, she’s more into a healthy dinner made at home with love. When it comes to Christmas, anything handmade is preferable to something ordered online. I...
SANDPOINT, ID
99.5 WKDQ

Your One-Stop Gift Guide for Music Lovers

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Music enthusiasts can be hard to shop for, and that's why we've pulled together a list with a little something for all the audiophiles, whether they love to sing their hearts out or appreciate their favorite tones alone with high-quality headphones.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

A Gift Guide for Your Stylish Stoner Friend

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Weed-themed presents have historically fallen into gag gift territory, and while I love a corny moment, it’s refreshing to see that artists and designers are starting to treat cannabis with a little reverence as a way to better reflect the relationships that people have with this plant. As the editor-in-chief of Broccoli magazine, I know there’s tremendous diversity among weed lovers—there is no single “type” of cannabis enthusiast, which is why it’s so exciting to see cannabis-themed items that appeal to our other sensibilities and interests. Personally, I find that weed is a vector for other things—it propels me into an expansive, creative mindset. I love being able to represent that aspect of my relationship to weed through objects, scents, books, and anything beautiful and fun that taps into my senses and encourages an engaging experience.
RETAIL
Lebanon-Express

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Outdoors gift guide

Reporter Kyle Odegard and photographer Andy Cripe share our hiking crew’s new outdoors gift guide. We did a similar list two years ago, and all of those products are great. But this year, we’re sharing different gear that we’re carrying into the woods — or hoping that Santa gives us for Christmas.
BLACHLY, OR
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy