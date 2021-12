After a down season for Clemson Football, the Tigers needed to sign a nice recruiting class to bounce back. Who are some players that will make an instant impact?. Clemson Football came into the season with hopes of winning another ACC title and another appearance in the college football playoff. While the Tigers still had a solid season at 9-3, it was a disappointing season because of the expectations that are on this program because of the recent success.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO