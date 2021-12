The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-2022 season expected to compete for a championship. After bowing out in the first round of the playoffs last season with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injuries, the Lakers made a bold move by trading for Russell Westbrook over the offseason. LA was far from a perfect team, but the path to the NBA Finals looked wide open in the Western Conference with Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray both likely sidelined for the year with injuries. Anything less than another deep playoff run was always going to be a disappointment.

