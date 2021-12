The cast of Harry Potter are reuniting 20 years later for a one-off special titled Return to Hogwarts.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will come back together to reminisce on their time working together on the franchise, which ran from 2001 to 2011.They’ll be joined by several high-profile supporting actors who appeared in the film series, with a trailer teasing the reveal of many details that fans never knew.Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion, Return to Hogwarts.When is Return to Hogwarts on in the UK and what channel will it be on?The...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO