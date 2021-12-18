ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

News 5 being restored to YouTube TV

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The Walt Disney Company and Google reached a portfolio carriage agreement for YouTube TV, ended a brief disruption of the service.

News 5 is in the process of being restored to subscribers.

"We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks. We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country," ABC said in a statement.

You can continue to watch News 5 over the air on channel 5.1. and our other streaming platforms until the service is restored to your YouTube TV account.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

