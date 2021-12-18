News 5 being restored to YouTube TV

The Walt Disney Company and Google reached a portfolio carriage agreement for YouTube TV, ended a brief disruption of the service.

News 5 is in the process of being restored to subscribers.

"We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks. We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country," ABC said in a statement.

