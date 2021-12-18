ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humans just 'touched' the sun for the first time using a spacecraft

By Ashley Strickland
 4 days ago
(CNN) — The sun is the literal star of the show in our solar system, but we're still trying to figure out our celestial disco ball. Debates about the sun were first posed by ancient Greek philosophers. Thousands of years later, the combined work of people like Copernicus, Galileo, Kepler and...

Comments / 14

DZDZigns LLC
4d ago

Interesting, what is this probe made of? unobtianium? There is no material on planet earth that can withstand the temperature to get within the atmosphere of the sun. the entire craft will be a ball of 🔥

Reply(3)
2
Del Colvin
4d ago

LEAVE THE SUN ALONE there's places people shouldn't go and that's one of them it's dangerously hot for a reason to keep us destructive mutherfucker away

Reply(1)
2
Popular Science

There is no Planet B

Kepler-186f, the first Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone, was spied in 2016. NASA/Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-CaltechThe James Webb Space Telescope fuels our obsession with finding another Earth, but that misses the point.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists confirm evidence of a new class of galactic nebulae

For the first time, scientists⁠—starting from a discovery by scientific amateurs⁠—have succeeded in confirm evidence for a fully developed shell of a common-envelope system (CE), the phase of the common envelope of a binary star system. "Toward the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into...
ASTRONOMY
