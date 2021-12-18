ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Governor calling vaccine mandate appeal ruling a poor decision

By Justin Surrency
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0P3e_0dQWVPWG00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds vows to fight a recent ruling that will move President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate forward. “We are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis, and I have no doubt these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision,” said Governor Reynolds in a press release Saturday morning.

The statement comes less than 24 hours after a federal appeals court panel allowed President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to go forward on Friday.

With a 2-1 decision, The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel reverses a previous decision a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide. Governor Reynolds said,, “The state has immediately asked the Supreme Court to stop this mandate.”

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place. “I am very disappointed in the 6th circuit panel decision.,” said Reynolds.

Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule. “I will not stop fighting for Iowans and their personal freedoms and individual liberties,” Reynolds said.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 122

Marie Warmth
4d ago

she could care less about the citizens of Iowa she's misappropriated covid relief funds. she's done everything she could to go against anyting to stop this pandemic. the peopls's health interests should matter to her but they don't. time and time again she's done what she's told to do by couple of crooks in the south. we have got to get her out of office. she has no idea how to govern.

Reply(16)
44
Patrick Tinley
4d ago

Of course she does. She's one of only three governors who didn't take appropriate measures last year and we're still paying for it now.

Reply(17)
21
Kim Nicholson Whitmore
4d ago

If you believe that, you need to take a college level microbiology class & learn how viruses work. You obviously don't have a clue, that you anti-vaxers are the reason why we still need to be afraid!

Reply(3)
11
Related
WHO 13

Iowa lawyer training future advocates to help veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amy Kretkowski is an Iowa City lawyer who has a specialty in representing veterans’ benefits cases before a special legal court that hears Veterans Administration appeals cases. “I went to law school at Iowa, and my husband and I moved to DC, and I was clerk for veterans claims,” said Kretkowski. […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Biden mulling student loan freeze extension

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday suggested President Biden could extend a pandemic freeze on student loan payments and interest accrual.  During a Tuesday briefing at the White House, Psaki told reporters Biden has not yet decided whether he will allow millions of Americans to forgo student loan payments at no additional cost […]
POTUS
WHO 13

Iowa hospitals feeling the strain of the latest coronavirus surge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa remain strained due to COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are 788 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state on Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Amid these trying times, industry experts say health care workers are quitting the medical field due to burnout, and hospitals in Iowa face […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Mason City School Board stands firm in dropping Mohawk nickname

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot, despite some pushback from the community. In November, the Mason City School Board voted to end use of the Mohawk nickname after the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of […]
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arraigned Tuesday on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison. Leo Christopher Kelly, 36, of Cedar Rapids, who has been free on pretrial […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
WHO 13

Pause on federal student loan payments extended through May 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will […]
EDUCATION
WHO 13

Staffing problems persist in Iowa prisons after Anamosa killings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A review that was ordered after two inmates killed a guard and a nurse has found that major staffing problems and overcrowding persist in Iowa prisons. The Des Moines Register reports that improved training and better pay also were recommended in the summary findings that the Iowa Department of Corrections released Monday. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain high in Iowa ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations waned slightly over the weekend, but the state also saw an increase in new cases in the last week as well. That information comes from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest regular update on the pandemic in Iowa. There were 788 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Supreme Court#Republican#Osha#Iowans#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Deciding on COVID vaccine boosters ahead of the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — The omicron strain is circulating in Iowa and forcing difficult decisions for upcoming holiday get-togethers. The message from officials remains for people to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Some are receptive and eager, including Ann Hanson who got her third shot as soon as she was eligible. “I wanted to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Kellogg’s strike comes to end; workers to return Monday

A strike at Kellogg’s that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg’s said Tuesday that the new contract provides […]
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WHO 13

Governor Reynolds unveils new public records process after lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office on Friday announced a new system for handling open record requests, a day after three media organizations filed a lawsuit that alleges she has repeatedly violated the state’s open records laws by ignoring requests for government records, some for more than a year. Reynolds’ spokesman Alex Murphy sent […]
POLITICS
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy