MLS

USMNT vs. Bosnia: International friendly live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

By Chuck Booth
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the January World Cup Qualifiers (you can catch select Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, including all USMNT away matches on Paramount+), the United States men's national team will be playing a tune-up friendly against Bosnia. This is a time for MLS players to stay fit after ending the regular season...

