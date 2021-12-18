Injured bald eagle rescued from lake in Missouri

Mosaic Life Care reports the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present in this area. It isn’t known yet how widespread this latest variant is. Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner says the state discovered traces of the Omicron variant in wastewater samples earlier this month. Turner says much isn’t known about the Omicron variant, except that it is easily transmissible.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO