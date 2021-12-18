ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Injured bald eagle rescued from lake in Missouri

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
CLAY COUNTY —Wildlife experts are working to help an injured bald eagle rescued from Smithville Lake in Clay County this week, according to a...

St. Joseph Post

Mosaic reports Omicron variant has arrived here

Mosaic Life Care reports the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present in this area. It isn’t known yet how widespread this latest variant is. Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner says the state discovered traces of the Omicron variant in wastewater samples earlier this month. Turner says much isn’t known about the Omicron variant, except that it is easily transmissible.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man hospitalized after pickup rollover accident

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Bobbi J. Christo, 39, Shenandoah, IA., was northbound on U.S. 59 three miles north of Tarkio. The pickup traveled off the...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Oregon, Forest City under boil orders as power, water issues persist

Oregon and Forest City in Holt County, Missouri are under water boil orders as power outages have created difficulties with their cities' water supplies. Wind damage from Wednesday's storms caused prolonged power outages across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, including Holt County, where as of Friday afternoon, 654 Evergy customers were still without power.
OREGON STATE
St. Joseph Post

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays in an eerie reminder of last year.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
