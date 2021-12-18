ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Consumer Alert: NYS Division of Consumer Protection Provides Consumers with Tips for Buying Gift Cards and Gift Certificates this Holiday Season

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Basic Gift Card and Gift Certificate Purchasing Tips this Holiday. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) today released tips to inform and empower New York consumers purchasing gift cards and gift certificates this holiday season. Gift cards are increasingly popular, so it is important for consumers to...

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Gift Certificates#Auction#Dcp#State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy