New Jersey professional and family caregivers are invited to submit all forms of creative writing, including prose, poetry, and theatrical pieces that reflect the theme of caregiving or the personal healing experience. Selected pieces will be woven together by professional theatre artists into an evening of readings celebrating, exploring, and bearing witness to the caregiving experience during Healing Voices: Caregivers Stories on Stage is part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s 25th Annual Stages Festival.

9 DAYS AGO