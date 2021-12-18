ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Zion Williamson: 'Everyone's trying to fry him'

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
We all know how much Zion has been struggling through this injury. What have you two been telling him throughout this process? Jaxson Hayes: It’s crazy, because everyone’s been trying to fry him. I know he’s trying to ignore all that stuff and do what he has to do. When we’re sitting at the game, people are yelling stuff at him. I just tell him, “Bro, they’re just mad because they’re not in your shoes.” That’s all you can tell him. We all know how much he wants to play. He’s doing all he can to get back right. But there’s nothing we can do until he’s healthy. We just have to be there to support him.

Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic

