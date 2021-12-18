Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Zion Williamson: 'Everyone's trying to fry him'

We all know how much Zion has been struggling through this injury. What have you two been telling him throughout this process? Jaxson Hayes: It’s crazy, because everyone’s been trying to fry him. I know he’s trying to ignore all that stuff and do what he has to do. When we’re sitting at the game, people are yelling stuff at him. I just tell him, “Bro, they’re just mad because they’re not in your shoes.” That’s all you can tell him. We all know how much he wants to play. He’s doing all he can to get back right. But there’s nothing we can do until he’s healthy. We just have to be there to support him.

Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

I spoke with Jaxson Hayes about his rocky 3rd season, playing in the G League and hearing his name in trade rumors.

“I love it here. This has been my home for three years. I’d much rather it happen here than anywhere else.”

Exclusive at @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3023956/2021/1… – 10:37 AM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Remember two seasons ago when the Pelicans started 6-22 then they got hot and Zion came back and they went on a tear and then almost (should’ve) made the playoffs? I’m getting similar vibes – 10:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Zion Williamson has skipped rehab, fallen asleep during film nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/17/rep… – 2:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

We left at 1:45 PM to take our daughter to soccer. We got home at 7 PM. NBA news during that time:

-Zion out 4-6

-No Klay on Xmas

-LA signs IT

-LA protocols

-Okoro protocols

-Portis protocols

-Windy City out of Showcase

-Parker protocols

-Kings protocols

1 good story in there. – 8:40 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Zion: Biologic injections are commonly used, particularly when healing is slow. Types of biologics include platelet rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow aspirate, and viscosupplementation (Synvisc) injections. – 6:49 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Zion Williamson Out At Least 4-6 Weeks After Injection For Ailing Foot, Season In Jeopardy via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson “received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot,” and he’ll be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. basketballnews.com/stories/zion-w… – 6:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Brian Windhorst on Cavs mania and the NBA’s coming COVID landscape, then @Andrew Lopez on Zion’s long-term outlook and the Pels season so far — plus what comes next:

Michael Scotto: Zion Williamson received an injection in his right foot. He will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period and be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Pelicans say. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 16, 2021

NBA on ESPN: @Andrew Lopez says the Pelicans still believe Zion Williamson will return to play this season. “This is not a ‘shut him down for the season’ type of injury. … They still feel like he can play basketball this year.” -via Twitter / December 13, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans may need an Excedrin with how many headaches they have been getting from Zion Williamson lately. Pelicans beat writer Jake Madison made troubling revelations this week about Williamson’s work ethic. He said in a tweet that Williamson has skipped workouts in his rehab. Madison also said that the former No. 1 overall pick fell asleep during a recent team film session. -via Larry Brown Sports / December 13, 2021