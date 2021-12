Frequent moving in and out of Medicaid due to income fluctuation, known as churning, has been demonstrated (PDF) to increase insurance coverage gaps, disrupt access to health care, increase unnecessary administrative burden, and lead to suboptimal health outcomes. Twelve-month continuous eligibility could be an effective policy tool to reduce churning among Medicaid beneficiaries. Individuals who qualify for 12-month continuous eligibility would be guaranteed Medicaid coverage regardless of changes in income in the 12 months after eligibility determination and enrollment.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO