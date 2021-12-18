ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Gaining Today

By Keith Noonan
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Top crypto tokens are regaining ground after recent sell-offs. Ethereum's cryptocurrency has held up better than Bitcoin over the last month. Federal Reserve policy and the overall macroeconomic backdrop could shape the crypto market in 2022. What happened. Following a day of sell-offs on Friday, the cryptocurrency market is...

