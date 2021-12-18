Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Port St. Lucie

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Port St. Lucie.

On December 17, 2021, at approximately 10:08 p.m., Port St. Lucie police responded to SW Crosstown Parkway at Commerce Centre Drive for a 911 call reporting a passerby had observed a body in the median.

Investigators determined the 54-year-old pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Crosstown Parkway and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver did not stop after striking the person.

Police are looking for a white SUV with front end damage.

If you have information about this crash or the suspect vehicle, please call police at 772-871-5001.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for an award if your information leads to an arrest by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.