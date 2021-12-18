ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dr. Kelly Victory on California’s statewide indoor mask mandate

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s indoor mask mandate is underway again and here to stay until...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 11

Vincent Painter
4d ago

I believe that masks make it hard for businesses to do work I went to some places the day and I had my mask on my chin it’s very inconvenient for me if you’re going to die you’re going to die it’s that simple

Reply(1)
3
Steve Magowan
4d ago

The science shows better, state-of-the-art air handling systems work far better than masks, if one can even say masks work at all by comparison (..and why the words “not appreciably were used by the good doctor). So the bigger question to ask our politicians, and more importantly, the authoritarian bureaucrats that run our public schools...WHERE DID ALL THE MILLIONS IN COVID RELIEF MONEY GO? AND WHY IN THE HELL WAS IT NOT USED TO UPGRADE THE AIR HANDLERS IN OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO MAKE IT SAFER FOR OUR CHILDREN TO GET BACK TO THE CLASSROOM?!! Answer: (1) They are corrupt (2) They care more about pushing the concepts of “compliance and control” on our children (3) It’s clear they really don’t care about the health of our children, or the teachers for that matter, or else upgrading the air handlers would’ve been the first thing they would’ve spent the money on over two years ago!

Reply
3
 

