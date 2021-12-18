ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Carper, Coons praise Senate confirmation of Markell to OECD

By Frank Gerace
WDEL 1150AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware's US Senators are hailing the appointment of a former Governor to a multi-national group whose stated goal is to stimulate economic...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

GOP Sen. John Thune seriously considering retirement: report

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is reportedly considering not seeking another term in Congress, despite being the second-highest ranking member in the Senate GOP. Thune, who ranks just below Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is telling people in his home state that 2022 might be his final year in Congress, according to The New York Times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Schumer will try to change Senate rules if GOP stalls voting bill

WASHINGTON — Stymied by Republicans on voting rights legislation, Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday gave the clearest sign yet that he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules if needed to enact federal laws to offset voting restrictions being imposed by Republican-led legislatures around the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”Whether Manchin is open to McConnell's appeal — he has consistently said he still sees himself as a Democrat — is uncertain. But it is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTAJ

Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

In a letter to Democratic colleagues Monday, Schumer, of New York, said the Senate would vote in early January on a new version of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, as well as voting rights legislation deemed essential by many Democrats in advance of the midterm elections.  The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Jack Markell
Delaware Business Times

Markell confirmed for international trade post

WASHINGTON – Former Gov. Jack Markell was confirmed Friday as the ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), marking the most high-profile state appointment to the Biden administration. The OECD is a 60-year-old, Paris-based intergovernmental economic organization tasked with stimulating economic progress and world trade. It...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oecd#Senate Confirmation
WHYY

From Delaware governor to ambassador, Jack Markell confirmed for overseas role

It’s been a busy year for Jack Markell. In June, he was nominated to become a U.S. Ambassador. In September, Markell was tapped by President Biden to lead the effort to resettle thousands of refugees from Afghanistan. Biden named Markell to the newly created position of Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator. The operation is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to secure homes for Afghans who escaped the Taliban.
DELAWARE STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees, early Saturday, after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel and other Biden nominees

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is the US’s new ambassador to Japan after being confirmed on Saturday in a spate of nomination successes for the Biden White House over the weekend.The Senate voted 48-21 to confirm Mr Emanuel, who also served as chief of staff in the Obama White House, despite steep opposition from progressives over the former mayor’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting. Video of the teen’s shooting by police was held back from release by city officials for more than a year, and caused protests as it revealed that the young teen was running away from an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Senate’s last-minute confirmation push, explained

The Senate confirmed a long-delayed slate of executive and judicial nominees on Friday and Saturday, filling positions that been left open for months because of Republican obstruction. The marathon Senate session, which ran into the early hours of Saturday morning before officially adjourning at just after 4 am Eastern time,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

US Senate confirms Emanuel as envoy to Japan

US lawmakers confirmed Rahm Emanuel as the country's next ambassador to Japan Saturday, after a contentious nomination process in which fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Senators confirmed Emanuel 48-21 as part of a marathon series of votes in the early hours of the morning, with three liberal Democrats voting against. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. But he won support from Republicans Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, and Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
FOREIGN POLICY
Detroit News

Senate confirms Dawn Ison to be U.S. attorney for Detroit

Washington — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday night confirmed by voice vote attorney Dawn Ison to be the next U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Ison is set to become the first Black woman to hold the position, which serves as the top federal law enforcement officer in the Detroit area in a district covering 34 counties and 6.5 million people.
DETROIT, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Carper Says Manchin Expected to Vote for Compromise Methane Fee

A compromise methane fee crafted in the Senate is expected to win the backing of key hold out Senator. , Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “After a lot of give and take I think we’ve developed a principle compromise that I expect will get a vote and my hope and expectation is it will get approved,” he says.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy