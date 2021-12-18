ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames Covid Updates From Brad Treliving and Dr. Ian Auld

Cover picture for the articleWe figured we'd give you a break from the Flames Covid situation yesterday, seeing that's all that has been happening in the world of the Flames lately. GM Brad Treliving and the team's Head Physician and Medical Director Ian Auld updated the media on the Flames Covid outbreak and then took...

WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Dan Vladar Latest Calgary Flame To Test Positive

Just when you thought it was safe to check the Flames Twitter account, they announced today that Dan Vladar has entered the NHL's Covid Protocol. The Flames backup goaltender was one of a few remaining Flames players who hadn't tested positive, but that is no longer the case. With Vladar testing positive that leaves only Matthew Tkachuk, Michael Stone and Blake Coleman as the three remaining Flames players to not have entered the league's Covid Protocol.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Attendance Changes Are Coming For Alberta

If you were planning on coming to a Flames, Oilers or World Junior's game you better do some math and call the arenas. Alberta announced today that attendance at Flames, Oilers and WJC (Red Deer) games will be 50%. What that means for Flames fans is that around 9,600 fans will be allowed in the Scotiabank Saddledome for all Flames home games. How that will work and who gets in is still up in the air and you should probably contact the Flames if you have tickets.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

No Olympics For The NHL

The NHL revealed the world's worst secret today when they announced that players would not be participating in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. This will probably ruffle some feathers, but at the end of the day it's the best thing for the players and the league. The NHL will smartly...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames “Pulling the Plug” on Arena Deal per Calgary Mayor

After what seemed to finally be peace on the CSEC vs City of Calgary arena negotiation front, it appears we have hit another stalemate as the Flames are reportedly ready to walk away from the deal. This information has come directly from the Calgary’s mayor Jyoti Gondek on her Twitter feed, announcing it shortly after 6:00PM MT in a six tweet thread.
NHL
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL

