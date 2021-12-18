ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Stars vs. Blackhawks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Cover picture for the articleWhat you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center:. Game 28: Dallas Stars (13-12-2, 28 points) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3, 25 points) When: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...

