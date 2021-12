The Miami Dolphins won their 6th game in a row on Sunday. Here are three things to love from the victory over the New York Jets. The Miami Dolphins are rolling. Once a struggling laughingstock, they have gone from 1-7 to winning six in a row and evening up their record at .500. There has been plenty of criticism of the win streak given the quality of Miami’s opponents, but six straight wins in the NFL is six straight wins in the NFL. They are now officially present on every “In The Hunt” graphic shown on various media outlets, and playoff hope is running rampant amongst the fan base.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO