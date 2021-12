With each game postponement, the National Hockey League’s participation in the Winter Olympics becomes less likely. In addition to halting cross-border travel through this week’s holiday break, the league announced Sunday that a decision about players’ participation at the best-on-best tournament in China will be announced in the coming days. A decision must be made by Jan. 10. On Monday night, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break Dec. 22, and practices will resume Sunday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO