Halo Infinite's Endings Explained

As players and critics are finally digging into the campaign of the long-awaited "Halo Infinite," they're learning that in order to make the most out of the single-player mode, they'll — oddly — want to play online. Even more than that, new guidance from developer 343 Industries suggests players avoid using Quick Resume — one of the Xbox Series X|S consoles' most hyped features – as it can load up progress offline by default. Offline players' extra efforts will go unrewarded, as some collectibles won't appear to be used in other portions of the game. Issues with the campaign in "Halo Infinite" are already on players' minds, like launching without co-op or options to replay missions, this new hiccup is just the latest they can add to the list.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO