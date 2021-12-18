Halo Infinite's Endings Explained

The big day finally arrived: Halo Infinite is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta). Master Chief’s latest adventure offers a brand-new type of Halo experience, with an expansive world that gives our hero unprecedented flexibility to battle the Banished however he sees fit. Having played through the whole campaign, I’ve found that there’s a lot of exciting new elements and gameplay mechanics, so I figured now would be the perfect time to offer some tips and tricks so you can hit the ground running in Halo Infinite’s campaign. Get ready for battle, Spartan!
Comments / 0