Video Games

Halo Infinite's Endings Explained

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is finally in the hands of fans after 6 years of development. Now that we've had a chance...

www.ign.com

dexerto.com

Halo Infinite’s ‘Quick Resume’ feature is breaking the campaign

Halo Infinite’s campaign offers players the chance to earn exclusive cosmetic items to use in multiplayer. However, the game’s developers are warning players not to use one of the Xbox Series X|S flagship features. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been out for a few weeks now, but players are...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

It's Time! Halo Infinite Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

No more waiting around! It's been six long years since the last mainline entry in the Halo series, but Halo Infinite has finally arrived today — and it's not just the multiplayer portion anymore, but the open world-style campaign as well. You're looking at a download size of around...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite’s Open World Campaign is Praised by Fans

Halo Infinite’s open-world campaign is incredibly well received and praised by its fans. Halo Infinite launched partially last month. Namely, the game debuted with its free-to-play multiplayer. Gamers praised this title for its high level of polish. The gameplay felt smooth, and there were few bugs all-around. Although, not...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Halo Infinite Review Scores: Is Halo Infinite worth it?

For both PC and Xbox Series X owners, there’s nothing more anticipated than the release of Halo Infinite. 343 Industries’ newest Halo game is finally here, marking the start of a new Halo era. But with the disappointing Halo 5, has 343 finally figured out what fans want out of a Halo game? Is Halo Infinite better than Halo 5? Is buying Halo Infinite worth it for the campaign, or should you just stick with the firefights of the multiplayer mode? Check out the latest Halo Infinite review scores below, and see just how good the game is.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endless#Ign
windowscentral.com

How to download Halo Infinite Campaign on Xbox One, Series X|S

Microsoft has launched Halo Infinite, its long-awaited new mainline entry in the sci-fi shooter series. The latest title embraces a new open-world formula for its single-player campaign, with returning protagonist Master Chief descending on the Zeta Halo ringworld, facing off against the new Banished threat. The game also arrives alongside the latest iteration of Halo multiplayer, now entirely free-to-play, supported by a new premium battle pass and other paid cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

You Can Listen To Halo Infinite's Digital Soundtracks Today

Halo Infinite’s campaign launched today, meaning that the game is more or less out in its entirety. If you’ve enjoyed the orchestral music while playing either the story or in multiplayer, you can listen to those tunes anywhere with the release of the game’s soundtrack. The original...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PSA: Here’s when Halo Infinite’s campaign launches

Halo Infinite’s campaign launches at the same time, worldwide on Dec. 8. For folks in London, that’ll be 6 p.m GMT. New York, it’s 1 p.m. EST. Mexico City gets it at noon, and San Francisco at 10 a.m PST. 343 Industries’ community director tweeted this map...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason You Need To Play Halo Infinite's Campaign Online

As players and critics are finally digging into the campaign of the long-awaited "Halo Infinite," they're learning that in order to make the most out of the single-player mode, they'll — oddly — want to play online. Even more than that, new guidance from developer 343 Industries suggests players avoid using Quick Resume — one of the Xbox Series X|S consoles' most hyped features – as it can load up progress offline by default. Offline players' extra efforts will go unrewarded, as some collectibles won't appear to be used in other portions of the game. Issues with the campaign in "Halo Infinite" are already on players' minds, like launching without co-op or options to replay missions, this new hiccup is just the latest they can add to the list.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Halo Infinite campaign is on Game Pass – here's how to start playing

Halo Infinite's campaign has officially released, letting players once again slip on the chunky boots of Master Chief to kick some alien (in this case Banished) butt. This Halo's launch is a bit different from previous entries. Rather than the campaign and multiplayer being packaged together, the multiplayer is free to play for everyone, while the campaign needs to be bought separately. Fortunately, though, purchasing the campaign isn't the only way to access it, because Halo Infinite's full campaign is also available as part of an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Halo Infinite's Campaign Was Supposed To Look Way Different

A few weeks after the surprise release of its multiplayer mode, the "Halo Infinite" campaign has finally arrived. While "Halo Infinite" is doing some things that the series has never done before (for better or worse), critics have mostly been raving about the campaign. It was recently revealed, however, that the lauded campaign almost looked entirely different.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Halo Infinite Warmaster’s Prize Coatings Locations Guide

You can find and apply different Coatings on your Spartan’s armor and weapons in Halo Infinite MP by unlocking cosmetic lockers in the campaign mode. One such series of coatings is called Warmaster’s Prize and in this guide, we will provide you with all Halo Infinite Warmaster’s Prize Coatings Locations to find and collect.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite’s open world used to be far more gigantic

Halo Infinite‘s campaign launches today, and when players dive in for the first time, they’ll be greeted by something that’s quite a bit different from what they’re used to. Halo Infinite is marketed as a semi-open world game, and as we noted in our review, that’s actually a perfect phrase to describe it. However, we’re learning today that once upon a time, Halo Infinite‘s open world was supposed to be much larger than what we’re getting later today.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

The Secrets to Success in Halo Infinite’s Vast World

The big day finally arrived: Halo Infinite is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta). Master Chief’s latest adventure offers a brand-new type of Halo experience, with an expansive world that gives our hero unprecedented flexibility to battle the Banished however he sees fit. Having played through the whole campaign, I’ve found that there’s a lot of exciting new elements and gameplay mechanics, so I figured now would be the perfect time to offer some tips and tricks so you can hit the ground running in Halo Infinite’s campaign. Get ready for battle, Spartan!
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite campaign: Beginner’s tips and tricks for banishing the Banished

The campaign for Halo Infinite has at last arrived, and word on the street says it’s pretty damn good. This is the most ambitious Halo game by developer 343 Industries. It combines many classic elements that players have come to love, while adding enough new features to make the gameplay feel like a fresh experience. Whether it’s your first time as the Master Chief or the 20th, we have a beginner’s tips and tricks guide to help you get the most out of your time in the Halo Infinite campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Minecraft’s Master Chief pack got an upgrade for Halo: Infinite

Despite some misgivings with Halo: Infinite multiplayer progression, pretty much every aspect of Infinite seems like a success so far. The campaign was met with a generally positive reception, and multiplayer gameplay is spot-on. Of course, it’s time for cross-promotion: enter Minecraft Halo. Remember the Master chief Mash-Up Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Snip3down officially joins FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite roster

Halo legend Snip3down officially joined FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite team today. In a video posted to Twitter, FaZe announced it had picked up the Halo roster that was competing under the name Inconceivable. Snip3down, widely considered to be one of the best Halo players of all time, will be joined by teammates Jesse “bubu dubu” Moeller, Michael “Falcated” Garcia, and Adam “Bound” Gray.
VIDEO GAMES

