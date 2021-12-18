ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Miles McBride: Out Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McBride has entered the league's health and safety protocals and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Pistons#Espn Com
CBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out Thursday

Rose (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Wizards. The veteran point guard is in line to miss his third consecutive contest as he nurses an ankle injury. Rose's injury comes at a horrible time for the Knicks, as fellow point guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are both in the league's health and safety protocols. As a result, Kemba Walker figures to make his third straight start. The first-year Knick had fallen out of coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation but has averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 38.5 minutes over his last two appearances. Rose's next chance to get back on the court comes Saturday against the Hawks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out eight-plus weeks after surgery

Rose underwent right ankle surgery Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Rose was already ruled out for his third consecutive game Thursday due to the ankle issue, and he'll now be sidelined for at least two months after undergoing surgery. Kemba Walker figures to see more run during his absence in what is a big blow for the Knicks.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks’ Kids Struck With COVID-19 Outbreak at the Worst Time

The rise in COVID-19 cases across the country struck the Knicks hard, too—especially taking down the young players just as they saw action. The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are currently being ravaged by a spike in COVID-19 cases. A double-digit number of players are entering healthy and safety protocols daily and games are getting postponed. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Knicks especially, with key players continuing to go down, they’re extremely shorthanded and 3-7 in December so far. There are currently six Knicks in healthy and safety protocols: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley, and Miles “Deuce” McBride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy