Knicks' Miles McBride: Out Saturday

Rose (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Wizards. The veteran point guard is in line to miss his third consecutive contest as he nurses an ankle injury. Rose's injury comes at a horrible time for the Knicks, as fellow point guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are both in the league's health and safety protocols. As a result, Kemba Walker figures to make his third straight start. The first-year Knick had fallen out of coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation but has averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 38.5 minutes over his last two appearances. Rose's next chance to get back on the court comes Saturday against the Hawks.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO