Knicks' Miles McBride: Out Saturday

The rise in COVID-19 cases across the country struck the Knicks hard, too—especially taking down the young players just as they saw action. The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are currently being ravaged by a spike in COVID-19 cases. A double-digit number of players are entering healthy and safety protocols daily and games are getting postponed. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Knicks especially, with key players continuing to go down, they’re extremely shorthanded and 3-7 in December so far. There are currently six Knicks in healthy and safety protocols: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley, and Miles “Deuce” McBride.
