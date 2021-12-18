ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hip-Hop Legend Kangol Kid From UTFO, 55, Loses Battle With Colon Cancer

By Tai Saint-Louis
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rapper Kangol Kid, who emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s earliest stars in the 80s, has succumbed to a well documented battle with colon cancer at the age of 55. News of the pioneering artist’s death broke out on social media overnight, with Jermaine Dupri being among the first to offer condolences...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 33

Ryan Moranski
3d ago

Yo EMD, Yeah what's up man? There goes that girl they call Roxanne, she's all stuck up, Why you say that? Cause she wouldn't give a guy like me no rap, R.I.P Kangol, My condolences to the family!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
5
lepke41
3d ago

I wouldn't wish cancer on my worst enemy. My you rest in peace my brother. I only hope a cure is found immediately for this terrible illness

Reply
5
Related
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

What was Kangol Kid’s cause of death?

Legendary breakdancer and music producer Kangol Kid, real name Shaun Fequiere, was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kangol Kid was 55 years old at the time of his passing, he had a lengthy career in the music business since his rise to fame in the 1980s. What was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Kangol Kid
HipHopDX.com

U.T.F.O. Legend Kangol Kid Has Died Just 10 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

New York, NY – The warning signs were there on Friday (December 17). Several friends of Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid were posting prayers for the U.T.F.O. legend on social media, raising a red flag for anyone not in his inner circle. Hours later, the news broke Kangol Kid had indeed passed on, bringing his valiant fight with Stage 4 colon cancer to a tragic end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer. As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Utfo#Hiphopdx#Rock Roll Hall
HipHopWired

UTFO Rapper Kangol Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend

Rapper and Hip-Hp pioneer Kangol Kid, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, of UTFO fame has passed away. He was 55 years old. KANGOL PASSED AWAY AT 3:02 THIS MORNING Thankyou for Your Thoughtfulness.P.A. 👑 ✍🏽 #KangolKid pic.twitter.com/3Rk1wj0579 — Full Force (@fullforceworld) December 18, 2021 Early reports say Kangol passed away early Saturday morning (Dec. 18). Kangol […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Mourns Death of UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J turned back to his NYC roots as he honored the memory of a recently departed friend and old-school rapper. The family of Shaun Shiller Fequiere, who was a member of the group UTFO, announced that he had died, Saturday. Fequiere went by the name Kangol Kid (check his classic hat). Back in February, the 55-year-old said he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kangol Kid Has Died Following A Months-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Iconic U.T.F.O. artist, best known for hits like “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Fairytale Lover,” Kangol Kid, has died at just 55 years old, Rolling Stone reports. The Brooklyn native shared his diagnosis with colon cancer back in February of this year, and kept fans updated on the ups and downs of his battle over the course of the last few months.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
thesource.com

Hip-Hop Pioneer, Producer Kangol Kid Dies

Hip-Hop pioneer, rapper and music producer Kangol Kid has transitioned. His son confirmed his death in an Instagram post Saturday. Kangol, whose real name was Shaun Shiller Fequiere died after a battle with colorectal cancer after a diagnosis in February. Kangol Kid and his group UTFO are pioneers of early...
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Member of legendary hip-hop group dies after battle with cancer

New York, N.Y. (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.
CANCER
Popculture

'Anne With an E' Star Offers Major Update on Cancer Battle

Anne With an E star Miranda McKeon is taking "the change and" adapting as she continues her breast cancer treatment. The 19-year-old actress, who starred in the hit Netflix original series as Josie Pye, took to Instagram on Friday with her latest "life update" as she prepared to undergo another surgery. McKeon was diagnosed with breast cancer, a rare diagnosis for someone her age, in June after finding a lump in her chest and underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, the actress documenting her battle on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Rushed To Hospital Just Before Hosting Wendy Williams Show For Emergency Surgery

Oh no! Sherri Shepherd was supposed to host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this week, but she had to bail after being rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis!. Fans tuning into the Monday (Dec. 13) episode of The Wendy Williams Show were greeted not by the sight of Sherri Shepherd but of Michael Rapaport. “Right, so Sherri was supposed to host today,” said Michael, 51, before revealing what caused Sherri, 54, to miss out. “Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. Okay? She’s fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get. Well. Soon. Sherri. We love you.” While Michael – a friend of The Wendy Williams Show – is a good substitute, it’s sad to see Sherri miss her turn in the hosting seat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy