What to Watch for in Green Bay Packers v. Ravens

By Brandon Sneide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the Green Bay Packers (10-3) are back on the road as they travel out for a clash against the AFC North leader, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5). With a win Sunday, the Packers will clinch the NFC North Division title and a playoff spot for the third straight year under...

The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Aaron Rodgers
What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
Aaron Rodgers isn't surprised Ravens went for two at end of game: 'They didn't feel like they could stop us'

John Harbaugh's decision to go for two and the win -- rather than kick the extra point and tie it with less than a minute left in regulation -- generated controversy around the NFL about whether he made the right call. From the other sideline, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers weren't surprised the Baltimore Ravens went for the win instead of playing for overtime.
Here’s how the Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in NFC

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC standings after Week 15 but they still have work ahead to clinch the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. It may not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers held on — specifically on a last-minute two-point conversion attempt — against the Ravens to win and move to 11-3 on the season. After the victory, they sit in the No. 1 seed for the NFC.
ESPN Analyst Has Bold Statement On Aaron Rodgers’ Play

With just three games left in the regular season, the Green Bay Packers find themselves alone atop the NFC standings, due largely to the remarkable play of Aaron Rodgers. Despite the turmoil of the offseason and the public scandal regarding his vaccination status, the reigning MVP has been a steadying presence on the field. The Packers are 11-3 overall and have lost just twice with Rodgers under center, putting him right back in the MVP conversation once again.
Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
