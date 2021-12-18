ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin basketball player raises more than $150,000 for hometown after deadly tornadoes

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xi5Fu_0dQWPmwV00
David Stluka/AP

CNN — Wisconsin men’s basketball player, Chris Vogt, was traveling to play in a crucial matchup against Ohio State last Saturday when devastation ripped through his hometown, Mayfield, Kentucky.

“I was just stunned,” Vogt told CNN Sports of seeing the damage caused by the tornadoes that struck his home state.

“It’s tough. I mean, this is my childhood. This is where I grew up. A lot of my friends still live here. I still call this place home,” he continued. “No one ever expects something like this to happen to their hometown.”

Following his team’s game, Vogt stepped up and did something tremendous for his community. He launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for those individuals suffering, according to CNN.

Vogt drew inspiration from former Badger football player and Texans star, J.J. Watt, and his foundation’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund that continues to help rebuild homes in the Houston area.

“Obviously, I don’t have the same platform as him, but if I can do anything on a fraction of the scale of what he did, that’d be awesome,” Vogt explained.

As of Friday morning, he raised more than $155,000, with donations pouring in from more than 2,300 people across the country, CNN reports.

The money raised will be donated to the Red Cross and the Graves County and Mayfield High School emergency resource offices.

Vogt traveled to Mayfield to help clean up the city and recovery efforts.

“It’s one thing to raise money and try to help that way, but to actually be down here and be boots on the ground, shake people’s hands, see people I haven’t seen in a long time, it just feels like I’m able to help a little bit more,” Vogt said of returning to Kentucky.

“There’s a great sense of community here. Everyone has each other’s back,” he added.

“We all love and support each other, so to be able to give back to the community that’s done so much for me and supported me my whole basketball career — It just feels great to see things come full circle.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Mayfield, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Mayfield, KY
Sports
City
Mayfield, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Basketball Player#Ohio State#Cnn Sports#Badger#Texans#The Red Cross#Mayfield High School
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy