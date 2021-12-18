‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022.

We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.

The show is likely on hiatus due to CBS’ hectic Christmas schedule. With other holiday specials airing in time for Christmas, it seems that the network wants “Blue Bloods” to return with stronger ratings next year. Some fans of the show think it is because of the difficulty to make a new and exciting Christmas episode every year. With so much going on with the plot, it may not have made sense.

The upcoming episode of “Blue Bloods” is titled “Old Friends.” CBS teases the 10th episode of Season 12 with a description.

“An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets.”

Will Estes on Working With Tom Selleck

In an interview with Looper, actor Will Estes shares his experience working with Tom Selleck. The “Blue Bloods” actor enjoys working with such a legend in the industry.

“He is really so professional,” Estes begins. “He’s so studied. He knows his character inside and out. You come on set, and you know you’re working with somebody who’s very well studied and very professional and executes time and time again, every scene. You need to be on your toes when you work with him, which makes it a lot of fun.”

Estes plays Jamie Reagan, the youngest brother of the Reagan family. Playing the “Golden Boy” of the clan, he enjoys being kept on his toes while working with Selleck. The actor does little things on set to make sure each scene feels realistic.

“Things like, we need to stay ahead of the audience. We need to make sure that we don’t tell them what we’re going to do before we do it, whenever possible. Just a ton of things like that, how certain things, certain dialogue, can be trimmed if it’s expositional or it’s not getting us where we need to go or it’s not progressing the story or the character arc. He could write, produce, and direct the show, but maintains that he just wants to perform as an actor.”

Fans of “Blue Bloods” cannot wait to see Will Estes and Tom Selleck on their televisions again. The new year will hopefully bring many more episodes.