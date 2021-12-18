ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwoS4_0dQWOljt00

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022.

We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.

The show is likely on hiatus due to CBS’ hectic Christmas schedule. With other holiday specials airing in time for Christmas, it seems that the network wants “Blue Bloods” to return with stronger ratings next year. Some fans of the show think it is because of the difficulty to make a new and exciting Christmas episode every year. With so much going on with the plot, it may not have made sense.

The upcoming episode of “Blue Bloods” is titled “Old Friends.” CBS teases the 10th episode of Season 12 with a description.

“An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets.”

Will Estes on Working With Tom Selleck

In an interview with Looper, actor Will Estes shares his experience working with Tom Selleck. The “Blue Bloods” actor enjoys working with such a legend in the industry.

“He is really so professional,” Estes begins. “He’s so studied. He knows his character inside and out. You come on set, and you know you’re working with somebody who’s very well studied and very professional and executes time and time again, every scene. You need to be on your toes when you work with him, which makes it a lot of fun.”

Estes plays Jamie Reagan, the youngest brother of the Reagan family. Playing the “Golden Boy” of the clan, he enjoys being kept on his toes while working with Selleck. The actor does little things on set to make sure each scene feels realistic.

“Things like, we need to stay ahead of the audience. We need to make sure that we don’t tell them what we’re going to do before we do it, whenever possible. Just a ton of things like that, how certain things, certain dialogue, can be trimmed if it’s expositional or it’s not getting us where we need to go or it’s not progressing the story or the character arc. He could write, produce, and direct the show, but maintains that he just wants to perform as an actor.”

Fans of “Blue Bloods” cannot wait to see Will Estes and Tom Selleck on their televisions again. The new year will hopefully bring many more episodes.

Comments / 6

E J
4d ago

BLUE BLOOD is one of the number one series 💙 on T.V. PEOPLE work hard, but still have their share of problems, but go to church ⛪ and family comes together on SUNDAY AFTER CHURCH FOR FAMILY DINNERS, they also have a new grandson and nephew that they didn't know about, I love to see him at the dinner table. ❤ 💙 love 💘 that family show of POLICE OFFICER 🚔.

Reply
3
Jeanne Finbraaten-Myers
4d ago

they are celebrating Christmas with th early families. Glad they will be doing that

Reply
4
Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returning to Show for First Time in Over Five Years

After 12 seasons on CBS, it makes sense that “Blue Bloods” has seen a host of cast members come and go. However, now, one of the hit show’s upcoming brand new episodes promises the return of one long-missing character. Outsiders will be excited to know that former “Blue Bloods” star, Alex Kingston, is returning to the set. After missing for more than five years, she plans to return in the season 12 episode, “Firewall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Could the Reagan’s be Losing Their Eldest Member?

Is Blue Bloods planning on writing off Henry Reagan? Some fans seem to think so after watching the latest promo. Season 12 Episode 9 of Blue Bloods is bound to be full of action and drama. It will mark the last episode of 2021 before a long and painful winter hiatus. So we’re expecting a lot of unanswered questions and a major cliffhanger or two.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck and Wife Jillie Mack’s Marriage Began

Tom Selleck has been a star for decades even before his role on Blue Bloods. Many fans know he is married to Jillie Mack. However, did you know how their relationship started?. Well, it turns out to be quite a peculiar story. Selleck was 38-years-old and filming in London. There, he went to the West End for a production of Cats the musical. Soon, the Lassiter actor was going to the theater time and time again. Jane Seymour, his costar at the time, wasn’t sure what was up with Selleck.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Will Estes
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Baez On Her Way Out of the Show?

There has been a noticeable trend going on with Blue Bloods this season. It has fans wondering if Detective Maria Baez is on her way out. While she has been a great partner for Danny throughout the series, Baez might not be around much longer. That is if you ask fans on Reddit. One user read the synopsis for the upcoming episode and then realized something…where has Baez been this season?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Is ‘Waiting for the Weekend’

While she hasn’t appeared on Blue Bloods so far this season, Sami Gayle is out living her best life according to pictures on her Instagram. Sami, of course, plays Nicky Reagan on the CBS drama. As Erin’s daughter, she is a smart and capable person. Right now, Nicky has taken a job in California. So, she isn’t around a whole lot. When you see all the places that Gayle has been to recently it makes sense. It looks like the 25-year-old is just out enjoying life and seeing the world.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Cbs#Hiatus#Texas Ranger
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares Emotional Photo and Message on Thanksgiving

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg to help remind us what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful. If you ever needed any extra motivation to be thankful, just head on over to Donnie Wahlberg’s social media accounts. He always seems to have just the right message about life that can change the outlook of your whole day. Whether he is posting about his adorable family, or just some wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content, there is a little something for everyone to appreciate.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Fans Angry After Beloved Character Is Injured

Blue Bloods fans were hit with a shocking turn of events on this week's episode, leaving one fan-favorite character licking their wounds and struggling with the aftermath. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have become fan's favorite detective partners on the series, though Friday saw them make a few mistakes that you'd only expect from a rookie.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: What is Len Cariou’s Net Worth?

Len Cariou has had an incredibly successful career in Hollywood since he broke into the business over sixty years ago. Now, fans of the longtime actor are most likely to recognize Len Cariou as the man who portrays the eldest member of the Blue Bloods Reagan family. In the series, Cariou portrays Henry Reagan, the father of Tom Selleck’s character, Frank Reagan. Cariou’s Henry Reagan is a man who is clearly successful in his family life as well as his professional life.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Broadway Legend Returns to Change Erin's Mind About Politics

Blue Bloods fans with long memories were in for a shocker on Friday night when Broadway legend Kelli O'Hara made her first appearance on the show in over a decade. O'Hara starred as Lisa Farragaut, a close friend of Bridget Moynahan's A.D.A. Erin Reagan. This was the same role she played way back in the Season 2 premiere, which aired in September 2011. While "Mercy" focused on Lisa's personal life, this week's episode, titled "Reality Check," saw Lisa trying to inspire Erin to question the sacrifices she made in her own personal life to succeed with her career.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy