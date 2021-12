RALEIGH — Bad ones don’t come much worse than this. N.C. State lost to Wright State 84-70 on Tuesday night. PNC Arena was less than half full, the team had little to no zip outside of freshman Terquavion Smith, and a team 2-7 less than a week ago went back to Fairborn, Ohio and its Horizon League environs owning a sound triumph within the ACC’s heart of Tobacco Road.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO