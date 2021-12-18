The Five Best Riz Ahmed Movies of His Career

You'll find a DeLorean time machine, plenty of hair gel and the perfect blockbuster in our list of the best '80s movies. Synth-scored, plastic and rocking their upturned collars, the best ’80s movies will always trigger nostalgia – even if you didn’t live through them in the first place. This was a decade that perfected the action movie and the summer blockbuster, but our list also includes masterworks by independent directors hitting their stride: such nobodies as Martin Scorsese and David Lynch. Without fail, these movies are always available to stream, and often appear on the best movies on Netflix. Start with these 30 titles, which, taken together, create a complex picture of a world in sleek, moneyed transition.

