ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Five Best Riz Ahmed Movies of His Career

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince breaking into the entertainment industry more than 15 years ago, Riz Ahmed has gone from being an unknown actor to an international superstar. Throughout his career, he has consistently proven that he has what it takes to play all kinds of different characters, and he never seems to be afraid...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Encounter' Director Michael Pearce on Diversifying American Hero Narrative With Riz Ahmed (Exclusive)

While Hollywood has worked hard to become more inclusive in the past few years in front of and behind the camera with diverse stories augmenting representation, film and television have long celebrated our American heroes through the lens of white male heteronormativity — or "white saviors" who enter the milieu through defining sacrifices and journeys. Respectfully their own tale and experiences playing to age-old narratives, director Michael Pearce amplifies another aspect of what it looks like and means to be an American hero with his latest feature Encounter starring Riz Ahmed set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.
MOVIES
WashingtonExaminer

Riz Ahmed's success — and ours

Many young actors have fallen into the trap of being typecast, repeatedly asked to play a specific type of character across different productions. This is often the case with actors from underrepresented groups whose mere presence can be used to signal the inclusion of their specific ethnic or national sensibilities in the plot.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Boston Herald

Riz Ahmed very much grounded for role in alien flick ‘Encounter’

The aliens are coming! That, at least, is the set up for Riz Ahmed’s desperate Malik Khan in Friday’s Amazon Prime “Encounter.”. Khan takes his two young sons from the home they share with his ex, determined to get far from LA to survive the aliens that are seemingly everywhere.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The 30 best '80s movies

You'll find a DeLorean time machine, plenty of hair gel and the perfect blockbuster in our list of the best '80s movies. Synth-scored, plastic and rocking their upturned collars, the best ’80s movies will always trigger nostalgia – even if you didn’t live through them in the first place. This was a decade that perfected the action movie and the summer blockbuster, but our list also includes masterworks by independent directors hitting their stride: such nobodies as Martin Scorsese and David Lynch. Without fail, these movies are always available to stream, and often appear on the best movies on Netflix. Start with these 30 titles, which, taken together, create a complex picture of a world in sleek, moneyed transition.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Best Movie#Film Star#British#South Asian#Pakastani
Decider

‘Encounter’ Ending Explained: Riz Ahmed’s Sci-Fi Drama Is Not What You Think

Directed by Michael Pearce, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Barton, Encounter is one of those movies that may fake you out, if you’re not paying attention. You’re deliberately led to believe the movie is one thing, and when you get to the big Encounter plot twist, about halfway through the movie, you’ll see exactly why they did it.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Top Five Movie Soundtracks

It’s a music-movies team-up episode. Rob Harvilla returns to the show to talk about the art of the soundtrack and share his top five favorites (1:00). Then, Sean talks with John Maggio, who directed the latest entry in The Ringer’s Music Box film series on HBO. His movie, Mr. Saturday Night, chronicles the fascinating life of Robert Stigwood, an impresario of stage, screen, and music responsible for projects like Saturday Night Fever (46:00).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Polygon

Riz Ahmed elevates Amazon’s new blunt sci-fi drama Encounter

Every morning, Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed) wakes up, checks his eyes for blemishes, then sprays his entire body with bug spray. The earth has been invaded by parasitic microscopic organisms from space, and he’s one of the few humans not infected. Encounter, Michael Pearce’s ham-fisted, allegorical follow-up to off-kilter romance Beast, is a science fiction road-trip movie aspiring to be a Steven Spielberg project. But it relies less on grounded poignancy, and more on emotional manipulation.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Best Director of a Movie in 2021

Making movies is a team effort, but we can all agree directors are a pretty important part of that equation. And 2021 was a real showcase for talented filmmakers who are at the top of their respective games.
MOVIES
US105

The Best Movie Trailers of 2021

In another time, the mass closure of movie theaters around the world would have destroyed the demand for movie trailers. These days, most trailers are consumed on computers or phones rather than in theaters — and now everything from television shows to video games to comic books get trailers. Even when the pandemic put much of the entertainment industry on pause, the trailers kept right on coming. So in addition to ranking the best movies and television shows of 2021, we decided to rank the best movie trailers as well.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Swan Song

The recently Golden Globe-nominated feature has an all-star cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Glenn Close. Swan Song is about Cameron, a husband, and father who is expecting his second child but ends up being diagnosed with a terminal illness. From there, Cameron grapples on whether he should tell his family or not. This list will name the five excellent movies that involve the cast of Swan Song. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Chief Teases Fincher’s ‘The Killer’: ‘Really Fun, Big Movie’ with Career-Best Fassbender

David Fincher’s “The Killer” is one of next year’s most anticipated films for fans of the director — and the movie’s trifecta on offer: Fincher directs Michael Fassbender as a contract killer, with “Seven” screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker returning, and cinematography from Erik Messerschmidt, the Oscar-winning DP of Fincher’s “Mank.” News first broke in February that Fincher would follow “Mank” with this adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series of the same name, about a killer-for-hire who experiences a psychological crisis. Though production is still underway in Paris, Netflix film chief Scott Stuber recently teased the movie to Variety in...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy