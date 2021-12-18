ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Minute And Local Helps You SHOP LOCAL For The Holidays!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago

You’re down to the wire, no time to order online, and presents left to buy. What are you going...

SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Furniture#Christmas#Art
Chronicle

Made in Lewis County: Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Think Local

In this very different Christmas season, many shoppers have experienced supply chain woes and worries about packages getting where they need to be on time. But there are still places to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts where these issues are not a problem. Many local makers who sell on sites such as Etsy and Facebook say they have supplies on hand, can offer local pickup and dropoff options, and some even still have time to turn out a custom design for local buyers. Here are some of those local makers who can still make your Christmas list complete.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
ohioimmigrant.org

Shop Local, Read Local

What could be more personal, local, and heartfelt than the gift of “Far From Their Eyes: Ohio Migration Anthology”?. Where To Buy: At Loganberry Books in Cleveland this Sunday. Come at 2pm for our book discussion and signing with contributors Michele Rudolph and Luis Héctor Pérez Oliveros. Or, stop by the Wine Spot, Appletree Books, or Mac’s Backs Books in Cleveland Heights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kusi.com

Shop local at Dog Devoted Vintage for some last minute Christmas gifts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Dog Devoted Vintage at Seahive Station to talk to Elizabeth Schott about how Accessity helped this small business become a reality. Accessity provides small-business loans to entrepreneur, locals to start their businesses!. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
nextpittsburgh.com

Last-minute local gifts at Boheme Pittsburgh!

On this episode of Out & About, Boaz heads to Lawrenceville to check out local crafts and vintage finds at Boheme Pittsburgh! Also, we learn all about Old Flame Mending and Boaz gets his pants mended!. Check out last week’s episode where we visit Knotzland, the bowtie epicenter of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wwnytv.com

Calcium Primary hosts winter market for last minute local shopping

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - For those last minute Christmas shoppers, the Parent-Teacher Organization at Calcium Primary transformed a portion of the school into a winter vendor market. About ten vendors participated in the school’s gymnasium. The PTO wanted to give parents a chance to get some...
CALCIUM, NY
SheKnows

All the End-of-Year Sales to Shop So You Can Get What You Really Want This Year

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something...
SHOPPING
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
