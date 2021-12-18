ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK’s Johnson appoints new civil servant to ‘partygate’ probe

By DANICA KIRKA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmv7L_0dQWO7iC00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in North Shropshire in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections. (Joshua Bratt/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal.

Simon Case, the head of the civil service, resigned from leading the investigation after the Guido Fawkes website reported Friday that Case’s department held two parties in December 2020. Johnson tapped Sue Gray, a former senior government ethics adviser, to take over the inquiry.

The moves came after Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was attributed in part to “partygate,” which has dominated British news headlines for two weeks. The idea that politicians and civil servants in London were partying when lockdown rules separated citizens from loved ones angered the public.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Gray now has the task of restoring public trust. One point in Gray’s favor may be that she was based in Belfast a year ago as the senior civil servant in the Northern Ireland Department of Finance.

“At the moment, people are saying, ‘Which department didn’t have a party?’” Rayner said. “It’s incredibly disappointing because we all know what was happening when these parties were going on: people couldn’t see their loved ones who were dying and were making incredible sacrifices.”

Case was brought in to investigate the scandal after a video surfaced of a mock press conference where some of Johnson’s staff appeared to make light of a party that violated the rules. Until that time, the prime minister had steadfastly denied that government officials had broken any lockdown rules.

The Times of London newspaper reported Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organized by a member of Case’s team.

The Cabinet Office said Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had been working together in the same office took part from their desks.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office,” the office said in a statement. “No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modesto Bee

Head of UK ‘partygate’ probe mired in office’s own events

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal. Simon Case, the head of the civil service, resigned from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative Party#Ap#Case#British#Labour Party#The Times Of London#The Cabinet Office
The Independent

Labour rips into ‘dysfunctional’ Downing Street as civil servant takes over Christmas party probe

Boris Johnson’s government is “completely dysfunctional,” Labour said on Saturday as a top civil servant took over the probe into rule-breaking Christmas parties following the latest allegation.Chris Bryant, chair of the House of Commons committee on standards, was speaking after cabinet secretary Simon Case stepped down from the investigation over claims he himself had attended a lockdown-breaching drinks event last December.The Labour MP said the situation over the parties in Whitehall was "farcical,” adding: “It feels a bit like Downing Street is completely dysfunctional. Nobody seems to know what’s going on."Mr Johnson resisted demands for the inquiry to be...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Formidable’ civil servant takes over Whitehall lockdown parties probe

A top civil servant once described as “deputy God” has been tasked with rooting out the truth over “endemic” parties across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role leading the inquiry into a number of alleged gatherings on Friday, after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.Whitehall heavy hitter Sue Gray has been installed in his place to carry out inquiries into three alleged gatherings at Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December last year, when indoor mixing was banned.The terms of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government has implemented its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 45,145 confirmed cases.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports more than 106,000 cases in new daily record

The UK has reported a record 106,122 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as pressure grows on ministers to impose tougher restrictions after Christmas.Driven by the spread of the highly transmissible new Omicron variant, coronavirus infections have jumped dramatically in Britain in recent weeks, surpassing 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Public health experts are urging the government to take decisive action to protect the NHS, including Jeremy Farrar, a former member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), who warned this week that “it’s better to act sooner than later”.The enormous spike in cases has prompted the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish Government to miss deadline for new ministerial complaints procedures

The Scottish Government will miss a deadline to publish new procedures to deal with complaints by civil servants about ministers’ behaviour.John Swinney said the Government’s focus on the Omicron variant meant it could not submit the new procedure to Holyrood before the December recess.The need for a new procedure was identified by a review into the mishandling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 after the Court of Session ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of those complaints was “tainted by apparent bias”.Under the new process, independent investigators and adjudicators would be appointed to...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy