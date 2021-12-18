ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Max Willman placed in COVID protocol

By Thomas P. Williams
Broad Street Hockey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers are not unique, as they now have a player on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. Announced by the team on Saturday morning, forward Max Willman, along with a staff member, has entered the league’s protocol. What this essentially means — if you’re not way...

www.broadstreethockey.com

