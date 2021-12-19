ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2021 friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

By Rob Usry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States men’s national team wrap up a long and prosperous 2021 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Fittingly this friendly comes as a result of the worldwide pandemic ravaging the international soccer calendar over the past 18 months. Just as another variant and wave is preparing to do...

The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
starsandstripesfc.com

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Attack on display

There is no Champions League action this midweek, but there are 26 USMNT players with games on the line as we draw closer to Christmas Day. Let’s get into it!. Juventus v Cagliari, 2:45p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie returned from a knee injury to play 71’ in Juve’s 2-0 win over Bologna Saturday. Juve have won 3 of 4, but are still 6 pts out of Champions League places.
SOCCER
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
CBS Minnesota

USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Game At Xcel Canceled Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

The Premier League opts not to vote on plans to delay matches due to U.K. COVID surge

The Premier League clubs met Monday to discuss the festive period as COVID cases are mounting but opted to try playing all festive fixtures. There was a discussion about postponing game week 20 after the boxing day fixtures, but that never came to an official vote despite the fact that six matches were postponed over the weekend thanks to COVID protocols. There were also separate meetings scheduled for captains and head coaches planned to take place in the afternoon which were pushed back.
PREMIER LEAGUE

